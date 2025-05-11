Jeremy Renner Shares The Personal Reason Why He Stepped Away From The Mission: Impossible Movies

News
By published

He had a far more important role to play at the time, and it wasn't Hawkeye.

Jeremy Renner looking ahead with a look of question in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.
(Image credit: Paramount)

The entertainment industry is just another job at the end of the day. It’s often hard to remember that because we as the audience see actors as different than us, they live different lives. But work life balance is incredibly difficult to balance, especially when you’re away filming. This is especially challenging when you are part of a larger franchise that might take you in different locations across the world. Actor Jeremy Renner shares his reasons for why he stepped away from the Mission: Impossible movies.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz on his podcast Happy, Sad, Confused, Jeremy Renner speaks a bit about his book My Next Breath: A Memoir, as well as share his experiences working in the film industry, and in his personal life. While talking about his role as Hawkeye in the MCU, Horowitz asked Renner about his commentary in his memoir about walking away from Marvel. He had this to say in response:

It's more the willingness to step away from things. My daughter is a priority, and it's not even a choice. I'm gonna be a father to my daughter. If they're gonna keep shooting in London, it's just not going to work. I had to walk away from Tom Cruise, the Mission: Impossible, sadly.

For those who don’t know much about Renner, pre-Hawkeye; back in 2010 Renner confirmed that he was being set up at the to take over the Mission: Impossible franchise following Ghost Protocol. We at CinemaBlend even gave him a seven out of ten for his performance as William Brandt. Especially since Tom Cruise had an interesting way of convincing Renner to join the franchise in the first place.

Returning to this time on Happy, Sad, Confused, Renner elaborated a little bit more as to why he stepped away from Mission: Impossible to focus on his daughter.

I love Tom, I love doing those movies, they're so fun. But I couldn't. I had to really be a dad. They're still shooting seven and eight right now. I just talked to one of the stunt guys, it took five years. I'm like 'I have to be a dad, I can't go do that.'

Filming for a movie does take an exceptionally long time, for us as an audience it really tests our patience. However, we do forget that all this time for filming, every delay, every reshoot is more time that this actor or actress has to be away from their family. And at the time, Ghost Protocol was supposed to be the end for Ethan Hunt, and as we know that didn’t happen, seeing as there was many movies that followed.

Being part of any movie or show does take a lot of time away, other actors like Jason Momoa have stated that they are thankful their careers took off after his children have grown older and don’t care as much to cling to their dad. This is a very similar statement Renner made about his daughter, stating that now that she’s older she’s not as big on hanging around him as much, which is why he is still part of the MCU for the time being. As for his view on being part of a movie for that long, as well as co-star Tom Cruise being willing to be away for filming for so long, Renner closed with this simple, but heartwarming statement.

And God bless him, I love that, I wish I could do that, [but] I love the choice I made, I love being a dad. It's the best role I've ever had.

It’s an admirable choice for anyone to choose their family and their children over their career. While it may seem like that is a no-brainer as a parent, there is a certain level of societal pressure to keep up with the characters the audience loves; especially since William Brandt is one of a handful of characters that people want to see again. But as he has stated, Renner is proud of that choice to focus on his best job, which is being a father to his daughter.

Lysa Rodriguez
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Ahead Of Zendaya And Tom Holland's Wedding, Storm Reid Reveals The Role She Wants To Have In The Ceremony

Lilo And Stitch Director Explains One Of The Most ‘Difficult’ Elements From The OG Film To Adapt For The Live-Action Remake, And He Makes A Good Point

A Case For Why AMC's Breaking Bad Era Was The Best Time In Basic Cable History

See more latest
Most Popular
A general view of the BAFTA award trophy ahead of the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Klára Šimonová/Getty Images for BAFTA)
How To Watch BAFTA TV Awards 2025 Online And Live Stream For Free From Anywhere
Amy Poehler and Jon Hamm on an episode of Parks and Recreation.
Amy Poehler Shared The Story Behind The Time Jon Hamm Made Her Go From 'Crying To Laughing So Hard' After She Received Tragic News
Storm Reid and Zendaya laying on a day bed together in Euphoria Season 1, episode 3
Ahead Of Zendaya And Tom Holland's Wedding, Storm Reid Reveals The Role She Wants To Have In The Ceremony
John Mulaney talking in Poker Face.
I Watched John Mulaney's Episode Of Poker Face, And It Made Me Realize Where I Want His Career To Go Next
Stitch sits in his containment capsule with a curious look on his face in the live-action Lilo &amp; Stitch remake.
Lilo And Stitch Director Explains One Of The Most ‘Difficult’ Elements From The OG Film To Adapt For The Live-Action Remake, And He Makes A Good Point
Diddy speaks with Charlamagne tha God, while Nancy Grace speaks about Diddy
As Diddy’s Ex Cassie Ventura Prepares To Testify In His Sex-Trafficking Trial, Nancy Grace Issues A Warning To The Rapper’s Legal Team
Michael B. Jordan dressed in a suit sitting in a field in Sinners
One Sinners Star Thinks Bringing Their Character Back Would Be 'F---ing Fantastic,’ And I'd Love For This To Happen
Daniel Weman in the finale of Rings of Power as The Stranger right after using magic.
After Rings Of Power’s Gandalf Actor Explained Why He’s ‘Excited’ To Explore The Wizard’s ‘Plethora Of Possible Pitfalls,’ My Excitement For Season 3 Skyrocketed
Lewis Pullman in the Thunderbolts teaser
Lewis Pullman Felt ‘Like S**t’ After Getting Ripped For Thunderbolts*, But It Sounds Like He Really Chowed Down After Wrapping The Film
Donnie Wahlberg holding up a badge in his left hand in Blue Bloods.
Donnie Wahlberg Had A 3-Word Response After Blue Bloods Got Fall TV Info, But There's One Thing That's Standing Out To Me