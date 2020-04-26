Why Extraction Has A Purposefully Ambiguous Ending

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for Sam Hargrave’s Extraction. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!

By the time that the third act fire fight in the action-thriller Extraction is ready to conclude, Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake is in sincerely bad shape. The character takes some brutal injuries over the course of the movie, but as teased in the flash-forward at the start of the film he is basically knocking on death’s door by the end as he works to conclude his mission protecting young kidnapping victim Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal). The final blow seems to come from a young antagonist who throughout the feature has been working to prove himself, surprising Rake by shooting him through the throat – and this leads the hero to trip over the railing of a bridge and plummet to the water below.