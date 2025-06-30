‘Diddy Might Be Cooked’: Legal Expert Weighs In On One Detail That Could Derail The Rapper’s Case As Trial Winds Down

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial is seemingly nearing its conclusion over a month after it began in New York. Prosecutors made their case, in part, by utilizing testimonies from a vast array of witnesses. After that, Combs’ defense team shared all of its arguments in roughly a half hour, which was a major strategy shift. Closing arguments have been made and, now, the jury is set to begin deliberations. In the meantime, another legal expert is sharing thoughts, specifically about one charge that he believes could leave Diddy “cooked.”

Following Diddy’s arrest in September 2024, he was charged with sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. In relation to the prostitution charge, sex workers testified amid the case. Eric Faddis, a criminal defense attorney, argues that the purported “transportation to engage” offense could possibly sink the 55-year-old rapper (who has denied wrongdoing) for a key reason:

The sex workers were very clear about their role and their purpose for being transported across state lines; it was for sex and not something else. Diddy might be cooked on this charge.

Both prostitution and sex-trafficking have been key parts of Diddy’s trial, with a number of the claims being made in relation to events the rapper held, including Freak Offs and Wild King Nights. Witnesses also shared accounts of alleged sexual misdeeds, and there were stories involving purported voyeurism. Despite the prostitution charge, Eric Faddis also tells Fox News that the defense made a keen move that could assist their efforts in getting the transportation charges against Diddy wiped out:

Defense got an employee of one of the companies to say that Diddy was just buying the escorts' time and not any sexual performance, which the jury could use as a basis to acquit Diddy on the transportation charges.

Amid the trial, several notable individuals took the stand, and one such person who chose to do so was Cassie Ventura, Sean Combs’ ex-girlfriend. The 38-year-old singer, known mononymously as Cassie, shared graphic details of her alleged sexual experiences with Combs, who she claims made her perform sexual acts with other men. After she provided testimony, an ex-male escort spoke out with the intention of lending credibility to her claims. While numerous allegations are currently swirling around Combs, he and his team did receive some good news days ago.

It was reported last week, shortly before closing arguments were made in the case, that prosecutors opted to pull back on certain charges. According to TMZ, the charges of attempted arson, attempted kidnapping and aiding and abetting sex-trafficking were pulled in order to “streamline” the charges for the jury. The supposed kidnapping of Diddy’s former employee Capricon Clark and the purported arson situation involving rapper and witness Kid Cudi were both connected to the racketeering charges against Diddy.

At this point, both the prosecution and defense have seen wins and losses throughout these legal proceedings. Now that the jury has been presented with both cases, it remains to be seen just how long it’ll take the panel to come to a decision. Time will tell if Eric Faddis’ prediction about the prostitution charge does indeed leave Sean Combs “cooked.”