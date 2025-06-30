‘That Phazes You?’: And Just Like That’s Costume Designer Reacts To Discourse About Carrie’s Giant Hat

Sex and the City was one of the first HBO big hit shows, and it's remained part of the pop culture landscape for years. Its spinoff And Just Like That is currently streaming Season 3 for those with a Max subscription, and (as always) features some bold fashion choices from its cast. Although costume designer Molly Rogers recently clapped back at folks complaining about that giant hat Carrie wore a few episodes ago. Let's break it all down.

And Just Like That Season 3 has been a wild ride so far, despite losing two main cast members for the latest batch of episodes. I'm really enjoying the season, especially Cynthia Nixon' Miranda, and was shocked by Carrie's Strawberry Shortcake-esque hat. Roger spoke to Page Six about the fan reaction to that particular fashion choice, offering:

That kind of annoyed me, because I think, at this point, we’re all a big family, we all watch the show, we know what it is. That fazes you?

She's not wrong. The ladies from Sex and the City have always rocked wild looks, especially Sarah Jessica Parker's protagonist Carrie Bradshaw. While that hat from Season 3 is a statement piece, we've seen her in all sorts of wild outfits in the past. I mean, remember her giant snow suit/dress from And Just Like That's blizzard episode?

In the same interview, Molly Rogers spoke more about how the public has responded to Carrie's giant hat. She offered the alternative, saying:

Do you want Carrie to walk through the park with Seema with a straw hat on from L.L.Bean? I don’t know, I can do it. I mean, I don't want to.

Sex and the City and And Just Like That are both aspirational, especially when it come to Carrie's fashion and shoe collection. So seeing her in a baseball cap or a basic off the rack hat simply wouldn't make sense. Maybe we should just allow Rogers to do her job.

Sarah Jessica Parker is an EP on the spinoff, in addition to playing Carrie. She's known to have archived her costumes from the show, and apparently was all-in on her infamous hat. As Rogers shared:

She grabbed it. It was on a table and she grabbed it. She just went to the table, looked in the mirror, and was like, ‘I love it. We have to do it.'

It looks like that viral piece of headwear is likely in SJP's archives as well. And rather than simply being told to wear the Season 3 hat, it sounds like she actively wanted to rock the look. And hey, it's making headlines.

And Just Like That airs new episodes Thursdays on Max as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see what costumes the cast rocks next.