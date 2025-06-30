‘That Phazes You?’: And Just Like That’s Costume Designer Reacts To Discourse About Carrie’s Giant Hat
Shots fired.
Sex and the City was one of the first HBO big hit shows, and it's remained part of the pop culture landscape for years. Its spinoff And Just Like That is currently streaming Season 3 for those with a Max subscription, and (as always) features some bold fashion choices from its cast. Although costume designer Molly Rogers recently clapped back at folks complaining about that giant hat Carrie wore a few episodes ago. Let's break it all down.
And Just Like That Season 3 has been a wild ride so far, despite losing two main cast members for the latest batch of episodes. I'm really enjoying the season, especially Cynthia Nixon' Miranda, and was shocked by Carrie's Strawberry Shortcake-esque hat. Roger spoke to Page Six about the fan reaction to that particular fashion choice, offering:
She's not wrong. The ladies from Sex and the City have always rocked wild looks, especially Sarah Jessica Parker's protagonist Carrie Bradshaw. While that hat from Season 3 is a statement piece, we've seen her in all sorts of wild outfits in the past. I mean, remember her giant snow suit/dress from And Just Like That's blizzard episode?
Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Sex and the City and And Just Like That are streaming on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.
In the same interview, Molly Rogers spoke more about how the public has responded to Carrie's giant hat. She offered the alternative, saying:
Sex and the City and And Just Like That are both aspirational, especially when it come to Carrie's fashion and shoe collection. So seeing her in a baseball cap or a basic off the rack hat simply wouldn't make sense. Maybe we should just allow Rogers to do her job.
Sarah Jessica Parker is an EP on the spinoff, in addition to playing Carrie. She's known to have archived her costumes from the show, and apparently was all-in on her infamous hat. As Rogers shared:
It looks like that viral piece of headwear is likely in SJP's archives as well. And rather than simply being told to wear the Season 3 hat, it sounds like she actively wanted to rock the look. And hey, it's making headlines.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
And Just Like That airs new episodes Thursdays on Max as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see what costumes the cast rocks next.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.