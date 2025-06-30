An Insider Dropped Claims About Why Kim Kardashian Is No Longer ‘Sympathetic’ Toward Bianca Censori Amid Ex Ye’s Many Controversies

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship continues to make headlines — particularly for the risque outfits she wears and the revelation that her husband allegedly pays her to do so. Meanwhile, it seems like Kim Kardashian has just been trying to protect herself and the four children she shares with Ye. The reality star’s patience may be running low, because sources suggest she no longer feels sympathy for the situation Censori is in.

It’s been hard to pin down exactly how Kim Kardashian feels about Bianca Censori, who married Kanye West just weeks after the Kimye divorce was finalized in 2022. There were reports that The Kardashians star had hated the Yeezy employee for years, yet the two were seen hanging out at a Ye listening party. Some sources even suggested Kardashian wanted to warn Censori about her husband. If there was any good will between the women, though, an insider reported to Radar that’s no longer true. They said:

For the longest time Kim felt sorry for Bianca because she figured it was Kanye putting her up to these stupid fashion stunts. But the longer it's gone on, the more it's aggravating her.

There has been a lot of speculation about how much say Bianca Censori has in her bold fashion choices. She reportedly did not want to wear the lingerie made of candy she was recently seen in, and she also apparently didn’t want to “make a scene” with her nude stunt at the Grammys red carpet.

However, Kim Kardashian allegedly no longer sees Bianca Censori as a victim of her husband’s control. The source continued:

Kim has been very sympathetic toward Bianca. She knows how awful it is to live with Kanye. But Kim's changed her mind. She's come to the conclusion that Bianca's a lot more calculated and conniving than anyone first thought. It creeps her out and makes her fearful, too, as this is the woman who's now stepmom to her kids.

While North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm do still get to spend time with their dad and stepmother, Kim Kardashian keeps her lawyer on speed dial and has actually had to call an emergency custody hearing, though that situation had nothing to do with Bianca Censori.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows like The Kardashians and the upcoming All's Fair. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Then there’s the whole copycat situation, as Kim Kardashian is constantly facing accusations that she’s copying Bianca Censori’s style , even adding items to her SKIMS collection that resemble items her ex’s wife has worn. The insider claims it’s the other way around, though, concluding:

Throw in the fact that she's clearly obsessed with being Kim Kardashian 2.0 – and it's all too creepy and dark for her to take.

The resemblance between the two women can sometimes be uncanny, and regardless of who’s copying who — or if Kanye West has just had a big impression on both of them — this is a pretty interesting co-parenting situation they’ve got going on. We’ll have to see how the relationships continue to play out.