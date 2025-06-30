Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Partied Too Hard At Jeff Bezos’ Wedding And What Happened To Her Vintage Gisele Bündchen Dress Makes My Heart Hurt

One of the hottest celebrity events of the year happened over the weekend, as Jeff Bezos tied the knot with Lauren Sánchez. Not surprisingly, the guest list for the Italian wedding included a bevy of A-list celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and Leonardo DiCaprio, to name a few, who traveled to party with the newlyweds. In fact, the Titanic star’s girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti appears to have partied so hard she ripped her vintage dress.

While all eyes were undoubtedly on the billionaire couple as they exchanged vows on the historic San Giorgio Maggiore island, several of the attendees made some bold fashion statements. For instance, Khloé Kardashian turned heads in her curve-hugging gown, while Kylie Jenner raised eyebrows for committing a possible wedding faux pas . Vittoria Ceretti had her own attention-getting ensemble, as she sported a blue Dolce & Gabbana gown that was actually made famous by Gisele Bündchen:

(Image credit: Photo by Luigi Iorio/GC Images/Getty)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen famously dated from 2000 to 2005, and I’m not exactly sure how one comes to the decision to wear their boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend’s dress — I’m also not sure if that’s the exact dress or just a replica — but that is the situation 27-year-old model found herself in on Day 3 of the wedding festivities.

Vittoria Ceretti looked amazing in the blue Dolce & Gabbana number, which she accessorized with a matching clutch, but unfortunately — according to her Instagram Stories — the dress was not long for this world.

In a “How it started/how it’s going” Instagram post, Leo’s girlfriend ripped my heart to shreds with her pic of what happened to her dress. No, sorry, that was actually the dress that got ripped to shreds:

(Image credit: Vittoria Ceretti's Instagram Stories)

I can’t help but wonder what Gisele Bündchen would think of this travesty. Of course, the supermodel was not in attendance to rub shoulders with two of her exes — Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Brady, who she divorced in 2022.

So what kind of things went down at this party to cause such a crime of fashion? According to Page Six , the wedding afterparty was quite the rager, with A-listers pulling an “all-nighter.” Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were reportedly among the “big dancers” of the night, while Mick Jagger showed off his moves. Gayle King — who traveled to space with Lauren Sánchez earlier this year aboard one of Jeff Bezos’ rockets — also did some dancing.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sydney Sweeney, Tommy Hilfiger and Jessica Seinfeld also allegedly partied it up as Usher took the stage to perform a medley of his hits. However, when they say “cut up the dance floor,” I don’t think things are actually supposed to get cut, but alas, something terrible happened to that gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana at the party. Hopefully the memories that were made justify the sacrifices.

The gown in question was first worn in 2003 by Gisele Bündchen to the 2003 Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which was dubbed the “Party of the Year.” Perhaps the Bezos shindig will earn the same nickname for 2025.