Now That Novocaine Is Streaming, I Have To Talk About One Moment That Gives Away A Major Twist

Spoiler Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Novocaine. If you’ve yet to watch the Jack Quaid romantic action comedy for yourself, please return after checking it out.

I’ve seen a lot of great action movies this year , but one that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about is Novocaine. No, it’s not because of all those painful and stomach-turning moments throughout the 2025 movie or the problems with its villain , or even if Jack Quaid’s character could actually survive all those injuries . Instead, I have been thinking a lot about a small but key moment during the movie’s big bank robbery scene and how it gives away a major twist.

So, when I found out that I could watch Novocaine with my Paramount+ subscription after it joined the list of new and recent movies streaming , I wasted no time and went back to that key scene to make sure I wasn’t crazy. Guess what… I’m convinced I had it right all along.

Again, major spoilers below...

When I Saw Novocaine In Theaters, I Was Convinced One Of The Santas Gave Sherry A Telling Look In The Bank Robbery Scene

Now that all the spoiler warning business is out of the way, I have to talk about this scene. When I first watched Novocaine ( mostly through my fingers ), there was a brief moment where it looked like Andre Clark (Conrad Kemp), one of the bank robbers dressed like Santa Claus, looked over at Sherry Margrave (Amber Midthunder) like he knew her. At that moment, I had a hunch that Nathan Caine’s (Jack Quaid) new girlfriend was in on it. I didn’t know how, but I had a feeling she wasn’t an innocent bystander.

Later in the movie, my hunch was confirmed when it was revealed that Sherry was gang ringleader Simon Greenly’s (Ray Nicholson) adoptive sister and that she was using Nathan to learn the bank vault code. However, I didn’t know if my brain was playing tricks on me with this scene…

Going Back And Rewatching The Scene On Paramount+ Made Me Even More Sure Of It

So, when Novocaine joined the massive Paramount+ movie library, my first order of business was skimming through and finding the bank robbery scene so I could put this to bed. And yeah, there’s a brief moment – I’m talking no longer than a second or two – where Andre looks around the bank and freezes when he reaches Sherry’s position behind the counter. I was like Kevin Costner in JFK , going “Back and to the left” over and over again to make sure I wasn’t crazy. And after watching it several times ( watch the clip for yourself and see), I’m even more sure that Santa was looking at his elf to make sure everything was ready to go.

This Tease Doesn't Take Anything Away From The Movie; It Actually Makes Me Want To Find More Clues

Having a big reveal teased so early in the movie didn’t ruin Novocaine for me. In fact, it makes me want to go back and examine it with a fine-toothed comb to see if there are any other clues I should be looking out for. Talk about adding rewatchability to an already entertaining film .

Again, Novocaine is currently streaming on Paramount+. If you want to go back and see if there are other clues, go right ahead. And if you do, make sure to share them in the comments below.