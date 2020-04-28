Wow, Avengers: Endgame Really Has A Namor The Submariner Tease

Marvel fandom has enjoyed celebrating the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame opening in theaters, and it’s exciting that there are still truths to be unveiled about the blockbuster after all of this time. I love that there is a Namor reference in Endgame, even if it never pans out. We already know the next seven MCU movies, and Submariner isn’t part of the plan. Will they find some way to bring Namor in? Do you even want to see him on the big screen, or did Jason Momoa beat him to the punch?