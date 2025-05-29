This Awesome MCU Fan Art Reimagines If The Avengers: Doomsday Stars Had Actually Been In Their Chairs During Marvel’s Long-Winded Announcement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly growing, thanks to content arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies are Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, as it's been many years since fans were treated to this scale of crossover. Doomsday's cast announcement was made in a live stream full of empty chairs, and now fan art has imagined the heroes all lined up in those seats.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, but anticipation for the blockbuster has been steadily building. Fans were hyped when Robert Downey Jr. announced his return as Doctor Doom, and are curious to see how various superhero team from the cast interact. An artist named Rachel Hoo imagined what it would have been like to see them together during the announcement. Check it out below via their Instagram:

I mean, how awesome is that? While seeing the cast list for Doomsday is one thing, actually seeing these teams of characters together (even through fan art) shows just how awesome they'll look together in full costume. Hopefully we'll get to see a glimpse from the set sooner rather than later.

From the cast list, it certainly seems like the action of Avengers: Doomsday will be shared among various teams of superheroes. In addition to Earth's Mightiest Heroes, there will also be the Thunderbolts aka The New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, as well as the OG cast of the X-Men movies. There are a ton of characters involved in this forthcoming blockbuster, and it should be fascinating to see how they're all utilized. Especially because Kevin Feige teased that most not all of the cast has been announced, so there should be even more.

Luckily, the folks in charge of Doomsday and Secret Wars have experience with this insane scale of a project. The Russo Brothers are back for the next two Avengers, following their acclaimed work on Infinity War and Endgame, as well as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War. The latter title was the first time so many heroes were assembled at once, and was no doubt a big reason why they got the gig on The Avengers.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The pressure is on for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars to deliver, and help keep fan excitement for the MCU as a whole. There have been some duds in the years since Endgame, including The Marvels' box office bomb and sentiments of disappointment around Ant-Man 3, Thor 4, and Captain America 4.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th, 2026, so we have a long wait ahead of us. But next up is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list.