Avengers: Doomsday Set Photo May Have Revealed A Beloved X-Men Villain

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always treating us to new content, thanks to projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Now that Thunderbolts* is making money in theaters, fans are looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies like Avengers: Doomsday. And set photos from that project might have revealed the inclusion of a beloved X-Men villain.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday remains to be seen, but the multiversal story is expected to feature connections from the X-Men movies. Video of the set have been circulating on Twitter, revealing what looks to be a giant set piece resembling a Sentinel. It sounds like the robotic foes to the mutant will make their way back to the big screen, and I'm so hyped.

This is obviously not officially confirmed, so we should take the footage with a grain of salt. But hardcore Marvel fans will likely see the resemblance between the figure and the classic Sentinels from the page and screen. Since a number of OG X-Men stars were confirmed during Doomsday's cast reveal live stream, it tracks that these destructive robots might be included in the blockbuster.

Sentinels have had a long history on the page and screen, dating back to the 1960s. So it's logical that they might be seen and/or referenced alongside the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday. In the X-Men movies, they were most featured in Days of Future Past, with different models of the robots appearing in each of the movie's timelines. Of course, fans will know they're also heavily featured in animated shows like X-Men '97 as well as the video games.

Not much is known about the contents of Doomsday, so the fandom will have to try and be patient and await official news from the studio. Moviegoers have been waiting years for the X-Men to finally appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the doors finally being opened when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties. As such, we should probably expect more theories and rumors to swirl around the project for the foreseeable future.

From the cast list of Avengers: Doomsday, it looks like we'll be getting several groups of superheroes in The Russo Brothers' return to the MCU. Thunderbolts* 'credits scene set up the New Avengers and Fantastic Four interacting with each other. We'll also see the X-Men join in on the fun, as well as whatever team of Avengers Anthony Mackie's Captain America assembles. From what we heard in Thunderbolts*, he tried to copyright and take control of the name "Avengers".

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1st, 2026. But first up is Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list.