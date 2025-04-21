We Always Talk About Marvel Easter Eggs From The Comics, But My Favorite Is When One From An MCU Movie Pays Off In Another

One aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans have loved since its conception is the way in which it has referenced the comics that inspired it. With that have come a plethora of Easter eggs that have been littered throughout the various movies and TV shows that make up the franchise. As great as it is to see nods to elements of the comics, though, I really love when such tidbits are introduced in MCU films and pay off in others. A clip on social media highlighted such an example, and it’s making me think of more.

What Specific MCU Payoff Moment Is Covered In The Video?

If you watch the Marvel movies in order, you’ll gradually see that there are big moments that feel as though they’ll be paid off somewhere down the line. That’s not always obvious, and I’d say that one particularly funny scene from 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron that involves Steve Rogers is a firm example. As Earth’s Mightiest Heroes party, many of them take a turn at trying to lift Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. Steve comes the closest to lifting the weapon but doesn’t yet, as in the Instagram video below, that came back around in a later film:

A post shared by superhero_fix (@superhero_fix) A photo posted by on

User superhero_fix points out that during the third act of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Steve does indeed lift the enchanted weapon and uses it to face off with the Mad Titan Thanos. I don’t know about anyone else’s showing, but audience members were shook when Captain America took control of Mjolnir. There was a subsequent debate involving Cap’s worthiness but, regardless of where you stand, it was a cool moment nonetheless.

These payoffs may seem insignificant to some, but they can absolutely be used to great effect. Overall, I’d say that the Mjolnir moment is one of the best payoffs in the history of the MCU. However, there are plenty of others that are just as worthy (no pun intended).

Let’s Talk About Some Other Great Payoffs In The MCU

More on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Upcoming Marvel Movies: Release Dates For Phase 5 And Phase 6

Over the years, Marvel Studios’ extensive media franchise has played the long game on more than a few occasions. Some keen examples that come to mind have to do with the (incredibly quotable) MCU villains. The fate of the Red Skull post-Captain America: The First Avenger was up in the air for nearly seven years, before he was revealed to be on Vormir in Avengers: Infinity War. I can also say that I anxiously waited nearly a decade for the real Mandarin – the head of the Ten Rings Organization – to show up following that tease in the One Shot All Hail the King. Luckily, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings provided those answers.

Endgame has heartbreaking moments, and it also has some incredibly sweet payoffs – some more noticeable than others. One of my favorites is a cameo from Harley – the kid who assisted Tony Stark during the events of Iron Man 3 – at Stark’s funeral. Another subtle nod is when Steve Rogers refers to pal Sam Wilson as a “good man,” before returning the Infinity Stones to their rightful times. That’s in reference to Dr. Abraham Erskine telling Steve to remain a “good man,” before taking the super soldier serum in First Avenger.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

There's a big universe out there, and it's the MCU. You can access its movies and TV shows by paying $9.99 a month for Disney+'s ad-supported plan. You can also be a real superhero by going ad-free and paying $15.99 a month. On the other hand, you can save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Of course, it’s Steve’s faith in Sam that prompts him to name his Captain America successor. Sam’s own eventual solo film, Brave New World, would also pay off a few Easter eggs and plot threads by including some Incredible Hulk characters (sans Bruce Banner).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The connective tissue that binds the events described above can help add layers to the MCU and admittedly, make it somewhat confusing at times. All in all, though, I wouldn’t trade anything for the excitement I had when seeing Cap hold Mjolnir or Red Skull making his return. Should you want to check out those big moments yourself, stream the various Marvel movies using a Disney+ subscription.