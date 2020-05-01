Back To The Future’s Calvin Klein And 6 Other Movie Plot Holes That Really Aren’t Problematic

Back to the Future

The "Plot Hole:" Why don't Marty's parents recognize their son as the man who got them together? They look identical, after all.

The Solution: Sure, mom and dad certainty haven't forgotten "Calvin Klein;" he was a pretty big part of their lives, but the idea that they remember exactly what he looked like -- three decades after the fact -- would be a bit of a stretch. As Back to the Future writer Bob Gale himself asked: How well do you actually remember people you only knew briefly in high school? Honestly, if George realized how much his son looked like Calvin, he probably would have gotten a paternity test.