After Mephisto's MCU Debut In Ironheart, I Know How I Want The Franchise To Use Him Next

Fans waited years for the malevolent Mephisto to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and following various rumors (many involving WandaVision years ago), he’s finally arrived. The demon makes his debut during the final episode of the 2025 TV schedule offering Ironheart, and he’s played by Sacha Baron Cohen, who’s long been linked to the part. In the aftermath of the character’s first MCU appearance, I’m already prepared to see more of him, and I know exactly how I’d like the franchise to utilize him next.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Mephisto Should Serve As The Main Villain In A Long-Rumored MCU Team-Up Project

Those who are familiar with Mephistopheles’ dealings in the comic books likely know that he really gets around in the Marvel universe, and he’s not exactly tied to one specific hero. If the MCU takes that cue, then the villain could surely appear outside of a potential project that once again centers on Riri Williams. What I’m hoping is for the villain to come into conflict with several heroes simultaneously. On that note, the specific group I’m thinking of is composed of young heroes.

Yes, I want to see Mephisto serve as the Big Bad of a TV show or movie that revolves around the Young Avengers, the Champions or whatever the MCU’s main team of super-powered youngsters ends up being. With the dawn of Phase Four, it seemed like a given that Marvel Studios was planning such a production, especially since a number of young and diverse heroes were being introduced. That assumption was proven correct by a tease at the end of 2023’s The Marvels, as it showed Kamala Khan recruiting Kate Bishop.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It goes without saying that there are plenty of prime candidates for such a roster. Aside from Riri, Kate and Kamala, there’s also the likes of Cassie or Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan to consider. The notion of Mephisto actually being the antagonist that the young team goes up against isn’t really that implausible either. I’d actually argue that there are a couple of reasons why it makes sense.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Why Should Mephisto Serves As The Major Antagonist In This Particular Production?

In the Ironheart finale, which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription, Riri Williams makes a deal with Sacha Baron Cohen’s dastardly demon so that he’ll resurrect her deceased friend, Natalie. As a result, marks – like the ones that covered Parker Robbins’ body – begin to appear on Riri. Nothing official has been announced, but there’s a good chance that if a Young Avengers or Champions project does happen, Riri will be a part of it. So Riri’s affliction alone would link Mephisto to the group and make a potential face-off personal for them.

More on Young Avengers (Image credit: Marvel) Joe Locke Talks Young Avengers, The Character He Thinks Billy Would Get Along Well With, And Choosing Between Future Marvel Movies Or TV Shows

Another reason it would make sense for Mephistopheles to go up against the MCU’s young adult team is because said group could theoretically include members who have experience with magic. Riri now has experience with it, as she worked with sorcerer-in-training Zelma to craft a suit of armor infused with magic to fight The Hood. Also, Billy Maximoff (or Wiccan) clearly has magical abilities that he’s inherited from his late mother, Wanda. Let's also not forget that America Chavez is studying the mystic arts at Kamar-Taj as well. So, with two magic users, the team wouldn’t be totally out of their depth while in conflict with Mephisto.

While I’m excited by the notion of such a battle, it must be said that Marvel Studios has not announced an official project starring its younger characters, as of this writing. There seems to be some hope in that regard, however, as it was reported months ago that Champions is in early development at Marvel Studios and that Rachna Fruchbom is writing it. Fans will have to wait and see if that proves to be true, but I’ll surely remain optimistic that it’ll not only happen but also feature Sacha Baron Cohen’s soul-stealing baddie in a big way.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Those who subscribe to Disney+ have a vast array of Marvel Cinematic Universe content, from Iron Man to Ironheart, at their fingertips. Subscribe to the ad-supported plan, which costs $9.99 a month. There's also an ad-free deal that costs $15.99 a month. Fans can also save 16% by pre-paying $159.99 for an entire year.

Head over to Disney+ now to not only stream Ironheart but other MCU shows and movies that feature the fresh-faced and wide-eyed heroes that exist within the cinematic universe.