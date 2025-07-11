I’m Officially On Board For The Scrubs Reboot After The Latest Casting Announcement, But I'm Waiting For Updates About 2 More Actors
I've never been more excited to go back to a hospital.
Ever since the Scrubs reboot was announced, I’ve been with fans and their reservations over why the beloved comedy is returning. However, now that the series is really coming together over at ABC complete with two exciting cast additions, I’m officially ready to put this series on my must-watch list. I just wish I had an update on two key actors I want to be involved in the show as well.
Donald Faison And Sarah Chalke Are Back With Zach Braff For The Reboot
What was Scrubs really going to be without the hilarious and moving bromance that is J.D. and Turk? Per a new Variety report, Donald Faison is officially going to be in the new version of the show with Zach Braff (who was the first actor to be announced to be coming back), and I’m over the moon about it. I mean I knew those T-Mobile commercials weren’t for nothing! The logline even gives us a better idea of how their relationship will pick up in the new series:
Braff and Faison are not the only returning cast members for Scrubs, though. Sarah Chalke, a.k.a. Elliot Reid, has also signed on as well. While the main romance of Scrubs was always between the two bros, J.D. and Elliot’s love story was always adorable, and I cannot wait to catch up with those lovebirds after they got married and had a child together by the end of the original series.
If you can believe it, it’s been 15 years since Scrubs ended! Zach Braff has talked about his interest to explore J.D’s life nowadays, and I’m so happy he’ll get to do that with two main cast members from the original series. I’m on board now, especially knowing that original creator Bill Lawrence is behind it as well.
Now, I Just Need Two More Original Actors To Scrub In
In the latest Scrubs news, Bill Lawrence shared he’s “excited for the chance to get the band back together,” but that leaves me with two questions. 1) Is Judy Reyes coming back? And 2) How about John C. McGinley? Reyes of course played Turk’s wife, Carla, and McGinley played perhaps the most hilarious role in the whole show as Dr. Cox. Having those two back would really help round out the cast for me!
Thankfully the report does say ”more original cast members are expected to return” and a separate report from Deadline suggests Reyes is having “positive scheduling conversations” with ABC about doing both High Potential and Scrubs. Earlier this year, McGinley made plans to work with Lawrence on a new comedy for HBO (per Deadline). Since those two are already in active contact, I imagine he could show up in some capacity, but I’ll be curious how much.
Anyways, I’m so happy to see one of my favorite comedies from the 2000s return to network TV. I want to see more funny TV shows in my weekly viewing schedule, and having Scrubs back in for the 2025/2026 season is going to warm my heart.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
