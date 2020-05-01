Patty Jenkins Explains Why Wonder Woman 1984 Needed Two Villains

The DC Extended Universe has had a fascinating tenure in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. When the shared universe struggled to find its footing in early stages, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman showed what the DCEU was truly capable of. A sequel was quickly green lit, although it was hit with a number of delays. Wonder Woman 1984 is currently expected to hit theaters in August, and will introduce a slew of new characters-- including a pair of villains. Kristin Wiig and Pedro Pascal will star as Cheetah and Maxwell Lord respectively, and Jenkins recently explained why the sequel needed two separate foes.