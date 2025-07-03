Nicholas Hoult Clarifies Why His Lex Luthor Hates Superman, And It Makes Me So Excited To See That Dynamic On Screen
This relationship is going to be interesting.
A superhero usually is only as good as his or her villain. We remember the classic Batman villains that have appeared on the big screen almost as much as we remember the actors who stepped into the legendary cape and cowl. To me, the better Spider-Man movies stand out because of the antagonist the wall-crawler faces off against, from Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin to Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.
When it comes to Superman, we generally want to see him face off against the genius Lex Luthor, who has been played over the years by Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey, Jesse Eisenberg, and several more. When David Corenswet appears on screen as Supes in the upcoming DC movie Superman, his Lex will be played by the outstanding Nicholas Hoult (who actually read for the part of Clark Kent before landing the villainous role), and he had a lot to say about their dynamic when we spoke with him on the Superman set in Cleveland, Ohio.
Lex Luthor is a maniacal villain, but he comes with layers. There are different ways that an actor can get into the character’s head space. So I asked Nicholas Hoult on the Superman set where his Lex draws his power, and the X-Men: First Class actor told CinemaBend:
The old bait-and-switch. Classic Lex Luthor. Make himself look like the good guy, and try to turn the world against Superman. That’s likely rooted in an instant distrust of Superman because of the enormous power the alien yields. Several other iterations of the Superman-Lex dynamic have explored that paranoia, with Zack Snyder even spilling some of that fear onto his interpretation of Batman. And Hoult tells us that Luthor’s hatred for Superman will be present from the opening frames of James Gunn’s movie, saying to CinemaBlend:
But how close are these adversaries? How long has Supes been on the scene? How long has Lex been observing him, and plotting against him? When I posed those specifics to Nicolas Hoult, he told CinemaBlend:
These are the heavy questions that James Gunn will look to answer in his Superman, which arrives in theaters on July 11. From what we understand, Luthor is the main villain of the piece, which makes sense. But that opens the door for other questions regarding the role of Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific, and whomever that is that Superman is fighting in the baseball stadium in the trailer. A lot left to learn, and personally, I hope they save it all for the movie, instead of ruining it with a longer trailer sometime between now and opening day.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.