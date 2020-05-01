Why Labyrinth 2 Just Took A Big Step Backward

It’s so hard to decide what’s worth your time. And what’s worth the attention of the audience. Labyrinth was something I was going to do at some point, but then I stepped down. I just felt…when people have a preconceived notion of what something should be, it’s very hard to succeed – to surprise them. They’re just expecting the same thing again. So I just decided I didn’t want to do things as a director that people knew already what it was. Or have a preconceived notion of how it should look on the screen. So Labyrinth would be something that people would judge that way, so I decided not to do it. My last movie (The Girl in the Spider’s Web) was me going to make a movie for the studio for the first time, like from inside. There were some things that I enjoyed and some things I didn’t about that. I’ve since wanted to just make the movies that really matter to me.