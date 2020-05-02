That Time Tiffany Haddish Got Caught Using The Bathroom During A Zoom Meeting

I thought whoever is on the front thing is all you can see. I thought I ain't gonna say nothing, but I gotta use the restroom. I didn’t want to leave the meeting either, so I took the phone with me because I didn't know you could scroll over and everybody could see everybody. I didn’t know. I took it with me, started using the bathroom and they were like, 'Tiffany, um, you know we know you’re in the restroom, right?’ I was like, 'Y'all can see me!?' Needless to say, I sold that show. I sold the show.