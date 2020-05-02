That Time Tiffany Haddish Got Caught Using The Bathroom During A Zoom Meeting

Leave a Comment
During this unprecedented time in the world, many of us are discovering new ways to connect with one another and, with every adjustment, comes an error or two. One time, stand-up comedian and Hollywood star Tiffany Haddish had a Zoom business meeting about a pitch for a show and she had no idea how things worked. She actually took the meeting to the bathroom with her… without turning off the camera. Yeah, that’s the modern nightmare. In her words:
I thought whoever is on the front thing is all you can see. I thought I ain't gonna say nothing, but I gotta use the restroom. I didn’t want to leave the meeting either, so I took the phone with me because I didn't know you could scroll over and everybody could see everybody. I didn’t know. I took it with me, started using the bathroom and they were like, 'Tiffany, um, you know we know you’re in the restroom, right?’ I was like, 'Y'all can see me!?' Needless to say, I sold that show. I sold the show.
Hey, an embarrassing story like that is never really a failure when you’re a hilarious comedian like Tiffany Haddish. She can easily file that story for some new stand-up material. As Haddish explained while guest appearing on an episode of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she didn’t completely understand the concept of Zoom.
She mistook the scrolling feature on the popular video conferencing app for a tool that prevented the rest of the meeting from seeing her. She then proceeded to the bathroom with her phone because she didn’t want to miss the meeting, having no idea they could see her the whole time. Someone, thankfully, interrupted her to let her know. Yikes!
The Like A Boss actress did go on to say that the meeting was successful because she still sold the show she was pitching. What’s funny is the incident was the subject of a recent sketch on one of Saturday Night Live’s virtual segments called “Zoom Call.” In the recent skit, a company holds a teleconference. Aidy Bryant is playing an older woman who doesn’t really get Zoom either and you guessed it… takes it to the bathroom. Check it out for good (but very cringe-filled) laughs:
There’s been a lot of positivity coming out of video chats lately too. The Parks and Recreation cast reunited in character earlier this week to give fans an update on their beloved characters, and Josh Gad got The Goonies guys back together for a nostalgic meeting as well.
While speaking to Ellen on a recent episode of her show, Tiffany Haddish talked about another awkward moment when she realized she wasn’t wearing a bra while doing a live cooking show on social media. The Kitchen star has been gardening and started dating Common through Bumble during her quarantine. Take a look at the interview below:
Tiffany Haddish is currently starring in the third season of The Last O.G. and has a few projects on the way where she’ll work with the likes of Billy Crystal, Chris Hemsworth and Oscar Isaac. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more news on these projects as they come.