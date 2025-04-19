Jennifer Aniston Admits She’s Been 'Completely Naked' And In Other Weird Situations When Fans Want To Talk To Her About Friends

No matter how much time has passed, Friends will remain one of the best sitcoms and arguably one of the greatest TV shows of all time. The series may have ended in 2004, but to this day, it’s still a phenomenon. To that point, the cast still gets asked about the series, of course, and Jennifer Aniston has been in some pretty weird situations when fans have brought up the NBC sitcom, including one where she was "completely naked."

It's no secret that Aniston had some pretty iconic moments on Friends as Rachel Green, both on-screen and off, from a blooper of her blowing a hilarious line to everyone wanting Rachel’s hair, and much, much more. So it’s not surprising that people would have plenty of questions for her or compliments regarding Friends when they run into her.

However, some fans pick less than ideal moments to make their affection for Friends and the actress known. Aniston opened up about that, as she told Travel and Leisure about the most vulnerable place she’s been recognized as Rachel, explaining:

Not surprising, but I've been in vulnerable places, like undressed in a steam room, or in a sauna or some sort of a spa either half-covered or completely naked.

Meeting a famous person at a spa in a towel or less might be one of the most uncomfortable things imaginable. Not only are you and they exposed, but it’s likely a pretty starstruck situation for the fan, meaning it's probably already a bit awkward from the jump.

Of course, Aniston can’t stop things like this because Friends is Friends, but perhaps fans could wait until she is a bit more covered up before saying something. Adrenaline can certainly hit, though, so it’s hard to keep those excited feelings in check when meeting your favorite celebrities out in the wild, no matter where you are.

It does make me wonder what kind of questions Aniston gets asked, whether she’s walking in public or at a spa or sauna. It wouldn’t be surprising if people debate over the color of one of Rachel’s wedding dresses, since that has long been talked about. Coincidentally, fans have also debated the color of her “commando” dress from one of the most ridiculous Friends episodes, “The One Where No One’s Ready.” But perhaps they’re not the best subjects to talk about while wearing next to nothing.

Despite getting recognized in weird places, would Jennifer Aniston ever do another show like Friends? She previously revealed the one condition that would make her sign on, saying it would have to be the same experience she had on the sitcom, which would be nearly impossible.

At least the Friends experience seems to be never-ending for Aniston, and she loves it, even if some fan interactions can be weird.

Hopefully, as people continue to compliment the show and the actress, they consider their surroundings a bit more. Meanwhile, if you are looking to see why Jennifer Aniston still gets fans coming up to her about Friends over 20 years after it ended, you can stream the sitcom with a Max subscription.