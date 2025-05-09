That Time Jason Momoa Canceled A Netflix Appearance While Naked In The Bathtub

Some stories you have to see to believe. Case in point: while promoting his 2025 TV schedule offering Bad Thoughts, comedian Tom Segura shared a story that’s so wild, you wouldn’t be criticized for questioning its validity. At least until you learn that A Minecraft Movie's eco-friendly beefcake Jason Momoa is part of this tale of declining an acting gig while sudsing up.

That turn seems to make this story only more believable, and an even funnier boost for the PR behind this Netflix subscription booster. As Segura spoke to Variety on behalf of this comedic anthology, “where intrusive thoughts win,” the stand-up behind some of the funniest Netflix specials like Sledgehammer offered this scenario so wild, it just has to be true:

I asked Jason Momoa to play a sexy dream guy. He said yes — then he FaceTimed me from a bathtub to cancel. I was like, ‘Couldn’t you at least towel off first?’

I can see how Tom Segura might be uncomfortable with this level of frankness. But at the same time, this tracks with the image of Jason Momoa the world has come to know at this point. Also, you cast the man to play a “sexy dream guy,” and doing business in the bathtub is one of those things such a character would do.

Or perhaps Bad Thoughts' mastermind just had the same moment of worry I did when reading this story. Seriously, who takes a phone call in the bathtub?! That phone could be ruined in a way that not even a jar of rice could save.

Putting that aside, this definitely feels like a par for the course anecdote. It's right up there with Momoa’s SNL50 encounter with Meryl Streep, another tale so wild that it has to be true. That right there is further evidence that DC’s future Lobo star just might be a magnet for pleasantly strange and unusual stories.

Seeing as Tom Segura has added to that particular mythos, there’s an opportunity to spin this “no” into a potential “yes” in the future. Maybe there’s a chance that if Bad Thoughts gets to work its mad magic for a second season, this story could be turned into an episode.

That is, if Momoa's recently wrapped Lobo filming doesn't lead to an even busier schedule ahead. Although, as you’ll see in the trailer for Netflix’s new series, another spin of the wheel is going to require a lot of imagination:

Bad Thoughts | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Of course, to continue making episodes of Bad Thoughts, there will need to be an audience demand for such a hypothetical. If you feel like you’re a potential viewer and want to guess which episode would have been Jason Momoa’s big appearance, don’t forget to stream the series on May 13th - only on Netflix.

Maybe the previous Aquaman will join in on the fun to see what he missed out on too, preferably from a device that's a safe distance away from any sort of water source.