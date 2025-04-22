'Take Some Matches With You' Shaq Got Roasted By Charles Barkley And Company After He Got Up And Left Mid-Segment To Allegedly Use The Bathroom

Every episode, the panel of Inside The NBA gives us more reasons to be thankful that it will be back next season. For now, the crew remains on TNT as they discuss the ongoing NBA playoffs, when they aren't rushing to find the nearest restroom. Yes, unfortunately, Shaquille O'Neal had a bathroom emergency, and of course, Charles Barkley and others were roasting him as the Hall-of-Famer waddled off camera.

Kenny "The Jet" Smith was in the middle of talking about Kawhi Leonard when his co-host got up without explanation and started quickly making his way toward the studio exit. And the hilarious moment, complete with Charles Barkley telling Shaq to "bring some matches" as the seven-footer hustled off, can be watched below!

Shaq had to hustle out of Studio J 🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/HcAXHjqUkiApril 22, 2025

Just two months after hearing the most disgusting poop story involving Shaquille O'Neal, it seems he's getting some humiliating karma. Of all the people I'd hate to have something embarrassing happen around, Sir Charles Barkley might be the worst on the list. He's liable to say just about anything, even if cameras are rolling. The city of San Antonio knows this well, as well as Shaq, who likely knew he was going to get flamed the moment he stood up.

For those curious about what the "olive oil" trend the panel was talking about, this has been covered by Glamour and other websites raving about the health benefits of a shot of extra-virgin olive oil a day. Doing this for a week or two can allegedly improve heart health, reduce body inflammation, and, yes, digestion. I think we've seen the downsides of doing this, so be sure to always have access to a bathroom if you attempt this.

With every viral moment, Ernie Johnson's comment about being a "rogue traffic cop" on the show makes more sense. Inside The NBA frequently walks the line between being an analytical show about basketball and a free-for-all sideshow that covers everything from Drake's rap feuds to other notable happenings in pop culture.

As previously mentioned, Inside The NBA will leave TNT at the end of this season and split time between ESPN and ABC at the start of next season. For now, it seems the core lineup will remain intact, though fans have wondered if any other ESPN pundits like Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, and more will join the fold and try to trade jabs with Shaq and Charles Barkley. I'm skeptical the networks won't want to try and disrupt the magic of the program, but we'll see what happens.

Continue to watch Inside The NBA on TNT as the NBA playoffs continue and we see who will become the champion this season. A lot of teams have a shot at the title, so don't be surprised if Shaq needs to take a few more impromptu bathroom breaks because he's too busy watching the games.