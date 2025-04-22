'Take Some Matches With You' Shaq Got Roasted By Charles Barkley And Company After He Got Up And Left Mid-Segment To Allegedly Use The Bathroom

News
By published

This has to be an all-time low for the NBA great.

Shaquille O&#039;Neal looking concerned
(Image credit: TNT)

Every episode, the panel of Inside The NBA gives us more reasons to be thankful that it will be back next season. For now, the crew remains on TNT as they discuss the ongoing NBA playoffs, when they aren't rushing to find the nearest restroom. Yes, unfortunately, Shaquille O'Neal had a bathroom emergency, and of course, Charles Barkley and others were roasting him as the Hall-of-Famer waddled off camera.

Kenny "The Jet" Smith was in the middle of talking about Kawhi Leonard when his co-host got up without explanation and started quickly making his way toward the studio exit. And the hilarious moment, complete with Charles Barkley telling Shaq to "bring some matches" as the seven-footer hustled off, can be watched below!

Just two months after hearing the most disgusting poop story involving Shaquille O'Neal, it seems he's getting some humiliating karma. Of all the people I'd hate to have something embarrassing happen around, Sir Charles Barkley might be the worst on the list. He's liable to say just about anything, even if cameras are rolling. The city of San Antonio knows this well, as well as Shaq, who likely knew he was going to get flamed the moment he stood up.

For those curious about what the "olive oil" trend the panel was talking about, this has been covered by Glamour and other websites raving about the health benefits of a shot of extra-virgin olive oil a day. Doing this for a week or two can allegedly improve heart health, reduce body inflammation, and, yes, digestion. I think we've seen the downsides of doing this, so be sure to always have access to a bathroom if you attempt this.

More On Inside The NBA

Charles Barkley discusses a text he received on Inside the NBA

(Image credit: TNT)

The Sweet Reason Charles Barkley Rushes Home From TNT Early Sometimes

With every viral moment, Ernie Johnson's comment about being a "rogue traffic cop" on the show makes more sense. Inside The NBA frequently walks the line between being an analytical show about basketball and a free-for-all sideshow that covers everything from Drake's rap feuds to other notable happenings in pop culture.

As previously mentioned, Inside The NBA will leave TNT at the end of this season and split time between ESPN and ABC at the start of next season. For now, it seems the core lineup will remain intact, though fans have wondered if any other ESPN pundits like Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, and more will join the fold and try to trade jabs with Shaq and Charles Barkley. I'm skeptical the networks won't want to try and disrupt the magic of the program, but we'll see what happens.

Continue to watch Inside The NBA on TNT as the NBA playoffs continue and we see who will become the champion this season. A lot of teams have a shot at the title, so don't be surprised if Shaq needs to take a few more impromptu bathroom breaks because he's too busy watching the games.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

Walton Goggins May Not Be Nude A Bunch On TV, But He Has A Very NSFW Routine For Reading New Scripts

NCIS Stars' Comments About LL Cool J's Return As Sam Hanna Have Me Wondering Whether He'll Become A Full-Time Addition

FBI's CIA Spinoff Is A Go, And They Found The Most Devilish Leading Man I Can Think Of
See more latest
Most Popular
CBS&#039; FBI team in vests in Season 6 finale
FBI's CIA Spinoff Is A Go, And They Found The Most Devilish Leading Man I Can Think Of
jason momoa in a minecraft movie
Jason Momoa Credits Top Gun And SNL For One Of Minecraft's Most Talked About Scenes (And I'm Loving His Enthusiasm)
meghan markle on with love, meghan
How Meghan Markle Allegedly Feels About Her Viral Moment Recently With Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘She's Been Facing A Mountain Of Negativity'
From left to right: Millie Bobby Brown looking stern in Enola Holmes and Owen Cooper looking forward in Adolescence.
I Did Not Think I Would Type Enola Holmes And Adolescence In The Same Sentence, But Millie Bobby Brown's Threequel Announcement Is Full Of Surprises
Screenshot of Charlie Cox in the trailer for Daredevil: Born Again.
Daredevil Boss Was Asked About Foggy Nelson Death Hoax Theory, And I Was Shocked By His Answer
Andrew Garfield, sporting facial hair and wearing a dark grey jacket over a brown t-shirt, looks towards the camera in a promotional image for Who Do You Think You Are Season 22.
How To Watch Who Do You Think You Are Season 22 Online Featuring Andrew Garfield And Stream The 2025 BBC Series Free From Anywhere
Woody looking up from inside a backpack with a knowing smile in Toy Story 4.
Tom Hanks' Toy Story 5 Filming Post Showed Me How Creative Actors Have To Be When Promoting Animated Characters They Voice
Cooper Howard smiling in Fallout flashback
Walton Goggins May Not Be Nude A Bunch On TV, But He Has A Very NSFW Routine For Reading New Scripts
From left to right: Blake Lively in It Ends With Us looking forward and Justin Baldoni looking foward in It Ends With Us.
A Popular Podcaster Called Out Why People Are Fascinated With The Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Case: ‘People Have Finally Started To See Behind The Curtain’
Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart arrive on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater for the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Kristen Stewart Had Called Out Wearing An Old White Tee At Her Wedding. She Stayed True To Her Word