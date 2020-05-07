The Irishman And 6 Other Movies That Prove Ray Romano Is A Great Actor

The Big Sick (Terry Gardner)

For many moviegoers, The Big Sick was when they finally realized Ray Romano had what it takes to be a great actor. While he was already doing great work in other projects before this autobiographical indie dramedy came along, notably with shows like Parenthood and Vinyl (which wasn't great, but Romano was exceptional in it), this performance was a wake-up call for people to realize how good Romano could be. And that's certainly understandable since Romano is excellent in The Big Sick.