After Watching Netflix's The Four Seasons, I Need To Talk About Why Colman Domingo Should Take On More Comedic Roles

Colman Domingo more than deserves to be named among the best actors working in Hollywood today. The veteran actor has been working for decades now, but only within the past several years or so has he truly gained the recognition he’s deserved. Domingo has lined up a number of high-profile gigs, and his latest is The Four Seasons (which is available with a Netflix subscription). The Emmy winner is impeccable on the show and, after bingeing this 2025 TV schedule offering, I think he should take on more comedies.

Why Does Colman Domingo Need To Take On More Comedic Roles?

Colman Domingo is widely regarded for his more dramatic roles within movies and TV shows like Fear the Walking Dead, Euphoria, The Color Purple and Sing Sing. Given how frequently he books dramatic fare, I found it incredibly refreshing that he’d been cast in The Four Seasons, which is an adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 film of the same name. Domingo takes on the role of the wisecracking and over-the-top Danny, whose pitch-perfect first appearance in the first episode sums up his personality perfectly.

Danny, who’s also a career-driven architect, bursts onto the screen in style, walking out of his brownstone fashionably late as longtime friends Jack and Kate arrive to pick him up for their lake house trip. His first lines of dialogue are, “Take me in, really try to see that I’m worth waiting for.” Believe me when I say that Danny is certainly worth the wait. The character is so entertaining, and I’d argue that he’s the funniest amongst the ensemble, which is saying a lot, since Tina Fey, Steve Carell and Will Forte play characters, too.

A major reason why Danny is so likable is due to the writing, but also because of the actor who portrays him. The Candyman alum imbues Danny with a witty charm, which materializes through his stellar delivery of one-liners, spot-on physicality and more. What I found particularly funny during my binge was the funny way that Danny would be annoyed or short with people, including his best friend (and former fling), Kate, as well as his husband, Claude.

Simultaneously, though, Colman Domingo also manages to play the straight man at various points of the show, as he does in the 2024 comedy film Drive-Away Dolls. It’s because Domingo effortlessly plays the more grounded elements of his character that Danny never feels unrealistic or unrelatable. In short, Domingo generates plenty of laughs through his shrewd (and sometimes subtle) decisions as an actor while also utilizing the natural charisma that he possesses as a person.

What Kinds Of Comedies Would Colman Domingo Be Perfect For?

The comedy genre isn’t a monolith, as there are different subgenres within it, which means there are plenty of possibilities for Colman Domingo to find a space in which he can generate more laughs. One of the most obvious choices for him would be a romantic comedy, of which there are some elements peppered throughout The Four Seasons. Domingo could certainly play a dashing love interest or a hopeless romantic looking for love in the modern dating world.

A buddy comedy would also be perfect, as it could also be entertaining to see the Rustin star take part in a two-hander with another skilled actor. Such a project could take on many forms, like a road movie involving two friends who have wild experiences at various locales. A slice-of-life sort of story could also be interesting and somewhat grounded, depending on how it’s executed.

What I’d really love, though, is to see the two-time Oscar nominee (who holds an awards distinction with Denzel Washington) take on an action comedy or thriller. I’d pay good money to see him in films in the vein of Spy, Game Night, Knives Out or Hit Man. Another dramedy, like Four Seasons, would also be ideal. Think of productions like Hacks, Beef or Shrinking.

Yes, I enjoyed seeing Colman Domingo fight someone in a swamp on The Madness, and I was also down with the idea of him playing Marvel’s Kang the Conqueror. However, I’d love to see him in more lighthearted fare as well. Domingo’s comedic chops are strong, and it’d be a shame if he didn’t get the opportunity to utilize them more. To get a sense of his prowess, stream The Four Seasons now on Netflix.