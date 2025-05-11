Viewers Are Loving Vince Vaughn’s Brand New Netflix Movie – And It’s A Rare Case Where The Fan And Critics Scores Are Only 3% Apart

The 2025 movie schedule is rolling right along, and a number of titles have struck a chord with cinephiles. Days ago, such a film just became available to Netflix subscription holders, and it’s the Vince Vaughn-led dramedy Nonnas. So far, general audiences seem to be loving the film, and they’re not the only ones. Critics also seem to be taken with this delightful tale of food and family. What’s more, this latest release marks a rare instance in which pundits and general viewers are close to being in exact agreement percentage-wise.

Vince Vaughn has had both movies and TV shows hit well with both audiences and critics over the course of his career. However, I have to say he and his collaborators should also be very proud of his latest film. As of this writing, Nonnas has a 78% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is nothing to turn one’s nose up at. On top of that, the Stephen Chbosky-helmed film also holds an 81% critics score. The fact that those scores are so close speaks to the appeal of the movie.

It’s really not that often that critics and general audiences are in such close agreement on a given movie. There are instances where their responses are somewhere in the same ballpark, but a 3% difference on Rotten Tomatoes is just very impressive. More recently, there have been cases in which the two camps have been more divided. For example, the two sides didn’t agree on A Minecraft Movie earlier this year, and a similar situation happened with fans and critics of 2024’s IF.

The fact of the matter is that pundits and fans just aren’t always going to agree on certain flicks as has long been the case. Some fans even rounded up various movies they believed critics were wrong about. With that in mind, it’s definitely a novelty whenever all of these movie buffs manage to get on the same page.

On the surface, it’s not hard to see why the movie-viewing public would be so taken with Nonnas. Inspired by a true story, the film centers around Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn), who seeks to open an Italian restaurant as a way of honoring his late mother. Joe does just that, and he recruits several Italian grandmothers – who are affectionately known as Nonnas – to help him run his business. Vaughn is joined by some esteemed actresses in Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro and Talia Shire. Linda Cardellini, Joe Manganiello and Drea de Matteo are also part of the ensemble.

There’s even been praise for the Vince Vaughn-fronted film from within CinemaBlend, as our own Alexandra Ramos deemed it the feel-good movie of the year. Ramos also had the chance to chat with Vaughn about the movie, with the star discussing Joe Scaravella’s passion for cooking and more.

By the looks of it, the filmmakers have cooked up something special with Nonnas. Let’s be honest, in most cases, it’s hard to pass up a humorously sweet movie with a solid premise, a likable cast and tantalizing food scenes. I may or may not be getting hungry just thinking about this. That aside though, why not take a cue from fans and general audiences by checking out Nonnas now that it’s been released amid the 2025 Netflix movie schedule? And, while you’re doing that, I’ll go find some pasta.