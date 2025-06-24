Sinners Features An Amazing Jack O'Connell Performance, But Fans Shouldn't Sleep On His Brilliant 28 Years Later Cameo

Warning: spoilers for 28 Years Later are in play.

Some actors are just good at playing menacing villains that you can’t help but enjoy watching on screen. Thanks to his efforts on the 2025 movie schedule, the talented Jack O’Connell seems to be building such a reputation for himself, which is currently most notable through his role as Remmick in Sinners.

However, now that more people are seeing his appearance in 28 Years Later’s ending, I need to talk about how exciting it is to see the man getting another chance to knock it out of the park as Sir Jimmy Crystal - a man who promises to be a total creep. And if you’re worried about spoilers, you can divert to my 28 Years Later review until you’ve seen the movie. Don’t worry, we have time before The Bone Temple.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Jack O’Connell’s Role In Sinners Is One Of My Favorite Performances Of The Year

First off, there is no amount of love that’s too great when it comes to Ryan Coogler’s socially conscious horror movie. Imbued with so much meaning and artistry, it’s already one of my favorite films of the year. Part of that is because of the charming menace known as the Irish vampire Remmick, who will thankfully be heading to your HBO Max subscription device of choice, starting July 4th.

Whether it be in his natural Irish voice or that adopted southern American accent he puts on, Jack O’Connell’s heavy accent complicates the story in all of the right ways. It’s kind of hard to totally ignore a baddie that knows how to properly dance and sing to “Rocky Road to Dublin,” and TikTok has the Sinners memes to prove it.

So, going into 28 Years Later knowing he would at some point pop up as Sir Jimmy Crystal, I thought I was ready. With a stunt performer’s 28 Years Later wrap message citing the character as having a “steely glare,” I thought we’d see that harshness hinted at upon his first appearance. As it turns out, I was wrong, as what I got out of Jimmy was something even greater.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

I Was Not Ready For How Perfectly 28 Years Later’s Ending Used Jack O’Connell

If you know me, you’ve heard of what I like to call the “Five Minute Crushers Club.” That’s a roster of actors who crush in a single scene in any sort of film. Well, Mr. O’Connell, I’d like to offer you an official membership card to that very body, because you’ve earned it!

As some have written off 28 Years Later’s final scene as a massive tone shift, I respectfully disagree with that notion, and part of it is because of Sir Jimmy’s arrival. A moment that is, sadly, so under lock and key at the moment that there are no official photos to use of his visage.

As Spike (Alfie Williams) finds himself backed up against a rock wall by rampaging infected, out of nowhere, we hear a voice presenting themselves playfully. Which leads to a man with a velour tracksuit, long blonde hair, and rotting teeth flashing a charming smile. A tiara firmly placed on his head, we know he’s an authority figure.

(Image credit: Miya Mizuno/Columbia Pictures)

28 Years Later’s young lead accepts the assistance offered, which sees Sir Jimmy issuing the command to “Fucking go” in a way so cool, it belongs in a Tarantino movie. Cue the death metal, some serious Infected carnage that 28 Years Later’s 4DX version amped up, and Jack O’Connell offering Alfie Williams a handshake, saying that the two should be pals.

Even merely recapping that scene has me smiling, as the coda pumps us all up for Nia DaCosta’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, set for release in January 2026. But at the same time, you know there’s something waiting to break bad when it comes to Sir Jimmy, and waiting for that shoe to drop is part of the fun.

If Jack O’Connell could steal five minutes in a movie that shows tenderness and brutality in the apocalypse, then imagine what he’s going to do with the screen time he gets in the future? Of course, to truly imagine that feat, you'll need to see 28 Years Later; which is currently showing in theaters.