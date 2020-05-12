How Chris Hemsworth Cries On Cue While Filming Movies Like Netflix’s Extraction

Any time there’s an emotional scene, you’ve got to try and find some way of connecting to it, or something you can draw upon. Sometimes it may be completely out of the realm of your experience, so you just try and find something else that causes you pain or emotion and draw upon that. I was shooting this film for about three months and was missing my family like crazy. I hadn’t seen my kids for weeks and weeks. That particular day [of shooting] I was certainly missing them a little extra, and I was able to use some of that. I think for me, it’s about letting go in those moments and just trying to allow it organically to surface and not to force it too much. You have to be willing to take a risk and it doesn’t always work, that’s the truth. You build up your instincts to the best you can.