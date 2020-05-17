Batman Forever: 5 Things About The Movie That Are Actually Good

Batman Forever, however, doesn't have that problem. Sure, the Bat-Nipples, excessive use of neon and black lights, and over-the-top mannerisms of most of the supporting cast are a big departure from what we were used to at the time, but 7-year-old Philip Sledge was all about that life when I saw it in theaters. By taking elements of Burton's vision, combining them with the antics of the '60s television series, and topping it off with 1995, you have a fun, somewhat lighthearted, and visually pleasing movie. Plus, the cartoonish behavior of the main villains isn't as bad as you remember (okay, that might be a stretch).