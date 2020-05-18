Watch Sonic The Hedgehog's Very Different Alternate Opening

Now this scene wasn’t totally removed from the film, as we do actually get to see part of Crazy Carl’s methodology to trap Sonic in the finished film. During the sequence where this supporting character is introduced into Sonic The Hedgehog, we see some of Carl’s planning, and eventual comeuppance; and there’s even a cool easter egg thrown into the mix. But as far as the opening for the film went, Jeff Fowler had something much different in mind when all was said and done.