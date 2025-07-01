Amidst Continual Lawsuit Press, Blake Lively Just Put Together A Gossip Girl Reunion (Complete With Dorota!)

Blake Lively just made Upper East Siders—and anyone with WiFi and a craving for her Betty Booze brand —lose their minds. As seemingly endless legal battles continue to play out in the press, the Gossip Girl alum pulled off a nostalgic masterstroke for those itching to return to the teen drama. In her latest ad for Betty Booze’s vodka iced teas, she brings back fan-favorite Zuzanna Szadkowski (a.k.a. Dorota) for a cheeky reunion.

The spot, which you can see below, was posted to the official Betty Booze YouTube channel , opening with a wink to the original series: a blurry paparazzi snap of Lively on a park bench, channeling Serena van der Woodsen energy. Enter Szadkowski, dropping the Dorota accent (at first) and sitting down for what quickly becomes a hilarious back-and-forth. The Shallows star breaks the ice with “You sound different,” and Szadkowski deadpans, “Oh, well, allergies.” Then comes the big reveal: a can of vodka iced tea.

Cue the toast. “Balanced, crisp, nothing artificial,” says Szadkowski as she pours the cocktail into a teacup, while Lively nods: “Which is hard to find around these parts.” Somewhere, Blair Waldorf is surely slow-clapping from the steps of the Met.

Let’s be real: this could’ve easily been a throwaway nostalgia grab. Instead, it plays like a love letter to OG fans, complete with inside jokes, layered references, and that final Dorota accent drop—“Oh, Miss Betty, you’re gonna get us in trouble”—that’ll leave millennials grinning into their cocktail cans.

This isn’t the first Gossip Girl callback Szadkowski’s had in recent years. She snapped a sweet reunion selfie with Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, and the gang back in 2022.

If you don’t understand all the hype around the series , no worries, as all six seasons are available to stream with an HBO Max subscription . Time to get caught up on all the gossip.

The Savages actress launched Betty Buzz mixers in 2021, followed by Betty Booze canned cocktails in 2023. The timing couldn’t be more strategic, either. The Green Lantern star and her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni are still embroiled in lawsuits against each other , with both stars laying out pointed allegations. And more recently, Lively’s involvement with yet another lawsuit , as her company has been weathering press from an ongoing lawsuit involving her business partners.

The 37-year-old A-lister and her company, Family Hive LLC—parent to her Blake Brown brand—are now taking legal action against entrepreneur Kimberlie Hamner. According to a report by Daily Mail.com , Hamner, 27, operates her business from Utah and holds the trademark for "Beauty by Blake," which she registered in September 2024 for her line of cosmetic oils. Lively’s team, however, is challenging her right to that trademark.

With this legal drama continuing to bubble in the background, this Gossip Girl-style drop feels like a power move, and a reminder that The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants veteran still knows how to grab a headline, with style, and doesn’t involve the court system.

Blake Lively put a fun spin on the Serena and Dorota vibe that really hits the nostalgia sweet spot for fans of the CW show. It’s upbeat and bubbly, making you want to mix a little vodka tea in your favorite cup and reach out to your best friend from high school.