Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Big Palpatine Entrance Almost Took Place On A Familiar Planet

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a movie that had a lot of heavy lifting to do. It had to bring both a trilogy and a nine film series to a satisfying close. It tried to tie up all the loose ends and give fans a conclusion to a story that began over four decades ago. One of the film's most difficult balancing acts was between taking the story to new places while also paying tribute to where Star Wars had been before. And it turns out that one version of the story would have seen Kylo Ren visit a planet very well known to Star Wars fans, Coruscant.