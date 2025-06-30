‘Watching Him Has Been A Gift’: Ahsoka Star Opens Up About Working With New Baylan Skoll Actor Rory McCann Following Ray Stevenson’s Death
I'm glad it's going so well.
Several months before Ahsoka Season 1 premiered, Baylan Skoll actor Ray Stevenson died at the age of 58. Given where were left off with the former Jedi, it was initially unclear if the role would simply be recast for Ahsoka Season 2 or if those plans would be scrapped following Stevenson’s passing. It ended up being the latter, with Rory McCann taking over as Baylan, and his costar Ivanna Sakhno opened up about what it’s been like working with the Game of Thrones vet in this upcoming Star Wars TV show.
Sakhno spent a lot of time Ray Stevenson on Ahsoka’s first season, as she plays Shin Hati, Baylan’s apprentice. Although Shin and Baylan went their separate ways towards the end of Season 1, we’ll be seeing more of them together in Season 2, and Sakhno sang McCann’s praises to ScreenRant while promoting her 2025 movie release M3GAN 2.0:
I’m also relieved that Baylan Skoll’s story will continue with a different actor filling Ray Stevenson’s shoes. Like Shin, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren, Baylan is currently stranded on the planet Peridea, but he’s not bothered by that whatsoever. Rather, he believes there’s a source of power on the planet that he believes can finally end the conflict between the light and dark sides of the Force. He seemed to come one step closer to achieving that objective when he discovered the Mortis statues, and it would have been a shame for that plot thread to be dropped.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
A galaxy far, far away is at your fingertips when you subscribe to Disney+, starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year. Whichever plan you choose, you'll have access to the many Star Wars movies and TV shows, including Ahsoka.
Meanwhile, Shin Hati has embarked down a separate life path and allied herself with Peridea’s group of bandits. How her and Baylan’s paths will cross again remains to be seen, but Ivanna Sakhno is impressed by how Rory McCann has been carrying the mantle left behind by Ray Stevenson on Ahsoka, saying:
Rory McCann, of course, played Sandor “The Hound” Clegane in Game of Thrones, a character who, like Baylan Skoll, was very much bathed in shades of grey. Baylan, however, has more antagonistic traits than The Hound did, though perhaps those will be less emphasized now that he’s no longer affiliated with Grand Admiral Thrawn. In any case, I was already looking forward to seeing McCann’s portrayal of Baylan, and now that interest has increased after reading Ivanna Sakhno recount her positive experience with him.
Ahsoka Season 2 began filming in late April, and while a specific release date hasn’t been set yet, it’s a good bet it will come out sometime in 2026. Next year will also bring The Mandalorian & Grogu, which spins out of fellow Disney+ show The Mandalorian and will be the first theatrical Star Wars movie since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.