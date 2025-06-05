‘So They Filmed Conclave On Naboo?’ Cool Video Shows Two Movie Scenes Filmed Similarly 25 Years Apart, And The Star Wars’ Fans Comments Are Priceless

One of the most important elements to filming any movie is finding the right location. Today, so many films use CGI to enhance, or even to create, a scene’s location in order to be sure that everything looks just right. When things are that important, it’s little surprise that when a prime filming location is found, it can end up being used for multiple films.

To prove that point, an account on Instagram recently pointed out that the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy was used for two big movies 25 years apart, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and the much more recent hit Conclave. Not only did they use the same building, but nearly identical shots of the same staircase, check it out.

A post shared by cineatomy (@cineatomy) A photo posted by on

This certainly isn’t the sort of thing that most people would ever notice, unless they happened to watch both movies in close proximity to each other. Still, it’s pretty incredible to see that the palace on Naboo and the Holy See are, cinematically, the same location.

Not surprisingly, Star Wars fans are having a blast with this, as they realize the election of the Pope took place on Naboo. Comments include…

So they filmed Conclave on Naboo?? - ivandaandrey

Which planet though - mgm_patrick

It was nice of Italy to keep the set for such a long time - sean_tilley

I destroyed so many battle droids on those stairs…. - seamus_malloy

Okay, now imagine a show about a young Palpatine climbing the political ladder on Naboo while he’s secretly a Sith apprentice, and its filmed in these same locations. - seanandersonmedia

That means the Pope and Star Wars are in the same Universe!! - miquelbarsbarba

Of course, as with many filming locations that get used, the Royal Palace of Caserta has actually been used in several more movies, though not necessarily this same staircase. You’ll also see it in Mission: Impossible III, Angels & Demons, and the recent Netflix series with Jeff Goldblum, Kaos.

If you look closely, you’ll discover that a lot of your favorite TV shows and movies are filmed in the same locations. Of course, you have places like the Universal Backlot, which has lots of sets that can be modified to resemble whatever filmmakers need. But even out in the world, you’ll discover many locations have been reused throughout the years. When you need a palace for your movie, you can build a set, or you can just go use an actual palace.

Of course, once you do see connections like this, it becomes basically impossible to unsee them. You’ll probably never watch Conclave again without thinking about it taking place on Naboo. Although now I want Ralph Fiennes as a High Republic era member of the Jedi council for 10 episodes on Disney+. I know exactly where they could film it.