Michael Bay Is Working On A Pandemic Thriller, And It's Filming Soon

The production phase for Songbird is in the early days, and more than likely there will be a tight lid kept on top of this film’s story and cast. But in its own weird sort of way, it feels like it’s the right time to make a fictionalized version of what’s been going on in the world currently. It’s a catharsis that might help folks out in these dark, uncertain times. Also, if Mickey Rourke can finish a movie in the middle of the worldwide health crisis this pandemic has triggered, then anyone with the right guidelines and enough moxie to match that of Rourke surely has the right stuff to make it happen.