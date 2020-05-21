Universal Studios Orlando Has A Reopening Date, And It's Soon

In the presentation, the plan that was given would see the park open on June 1 to employees only, who would be the first to act as a sort of bench test to see how the new policies and procedures work. After a couple days of that, some VIPs and annual pass holders would be invited to the parks, to increase the volume of guests slightly and continue to test how things are working. Assuming everything in the test days goes according to plan, the park would open, to a limited capacity of the general public, on June 5.