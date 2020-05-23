No Country For Old Men: 10 Behind The Scenes Facts About The Coen Brothers Classic

No Country For Old Men will forever go down as one of my favorite movies. From the first time I went in blind to a screening on Thanksgiving Eve in 2007 (and about four or five additional viewings in theaters) I was hooked by the Coen Brothers mastery of the tone and narrative of Cormac McCarthy's novel of the same name. Since that fateful night, I've been obsessed with everything about the modern day western with hints of film noir. From interviews with the filmmakers and cast to just about every review I could find, I wanted to know every single detail and all of the behind the scenes facts of how it all came together.