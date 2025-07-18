Now There’s More Evidence That Hailey Bieber's Rhode Sale Seemingly Saved Her And Justin's Finances

There have been lots of rumors surrounding Justin Bieber lately regarding his marriage, his mental health, his music and his money. Some of these supposed problems appear to be evening out now, as the artist has released Swag, his first album since 2021, in which he promises his wife that he “ain’t walking away.” As for his finances, there seems to be some truth to the speculation that Hailey Bieber saved the family of three by selling Rhode, per details of Justin’s settlement with Scooter Braun.

Justin Bieber Allowed To Wait For Funds From Rhode Sale Before Paying Debts

After multiple audits into Justin Bieber’s debts that he allegedly owed his former manager Scooter Braun’s ex-company Hybe, following the cancellation of the 2022 Justice World Tour, a settlement was reached in which the artist will pay back $31.5 million. However, according to one provision of the agreement, TMZ reports, Bieber can wait until the money from the Rhode sale comes through, as he does not currently have that much cash.

Hailey Bieber sold her skincare and beauty brand Rhode in a deal reportedly worth around $1 billion. While she will see a large chunk of that, there are also several investors, including her husband, who is set to earn about $50 million from the deal.

With sources saying Justin Bieber couldn’t have paid the $31.5 million debt without this, it would appear that the rumors were correct that the singer has blown through the $200 million he got in 2023 by selling the publishing rights to his music. Incidentally, this settlement with Hybe also means the Biebs will gain ownership of his masters, per TMZ.

Why Justin Bieber Owes Scooter Braun Money

Back in 2022, Justin Bieber cut his Justice World Tour short after being diagnosed with Type 2 Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which was causing facial paralysis. This resulted in debts to the tour’s promoter AEG, which were paid off by Scooter Braun’s Hybe.

An independent audit showed that Bieber still owed Hybe $26 million for the cancellation and an additional $11 million in back commissions, of which the artist agreed to pay half — bringing the total to $31.5 million. It’s also reported that Scooter Braun will not receive any of this money personally, as he is no longer the CEO at Hybe.

As for when Hybe can expect to see that payment roll in from the “Devotion” singer, it’s reported that the funds from the Rhode sale should be available “probably in a month or two.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Everything Coming Up Bieber?

Things seem to be looking up for the Biebers these days, financially and otherwise. There’s been a lot of concern about the couple over the past year since their son Jack Blues was born. Despite reports that Justin is a great dad, many were worried about the artist himself, when he was caught on video and posted several photos appearing to show drug use.

There were also several cryptic social media posts, and it was speculated that Justin Bieber was affected by Diddy’s arrest last September. Fans really latched on to the split rumors when he and Hailey appeared not to spend the holidays together, and no amount of bikini pics or social media denials could satisfy fans who were determined the Biebers were headed for divorce.

Hopefully with Hailey and Justin Bieber seemingly as committed to each other as ever, Justin’s new album and an influx of cash from Rhode, the couple is back on solid ground.