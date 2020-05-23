Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Trailer Reveals An Awesome Practical Stunt

Since the practical plane sequence closes off the trailer, it feels like Nolan is telling us to take note and pay attention to it in particular. Robert Pattinson’s unknown character (we don’t currently know any of their names or roles) quips the planned plane crash is “a little dramatic.” It looks like it’s going to be a practical effect centerpiece of Tenet, but the context here as to why a plane needs to crash into a building is just one of the many questions on our mind about the upcoming action flick.