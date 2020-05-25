The Jurassic Park Moment That Made Sam Neill Feel Really Famous

Fortunately, whenever Jurassic World is ready, fans will be eagerly waiting. The popular franchise has carved out its own path, with some tie-ins to the original films, but the next installment, Dominion, looks like it’s going to bring everything together once and for all (or maybe not?). That’s incredibly exciting for fans of the franchise, and if the world is able to get back to normal, it will hopefully produce at least one more gathering to remind Sam Neill of how many fans he has and how appreciative we all are of the incredible work he’s put in over the years, including in non-Jurassic Park projects like The Piano, Peaky Blinders and my personal favorite, The Tudors.