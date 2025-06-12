I Just Found Out E.T. And Jurassic Park Released On The Same Day 11 Years Apart. How The Internet Celebrated

Steven Spielberg’s best movies that come to mind involve memorable creatures that brought wonder, curiosity and human connections. I’m of course talking about Jurassic Park and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which used innovative practical effects to bring aliens and dinosaurs to life. On their anniversary, I just found out that Spielberg’s two movies were both released eleven years apart on June 11th, and you better believe the internet celebrated.

There is so much to love about Jurassic Park and E.T. They’re both qualify as some of the best sci-fi movies of all time for showing human elements in what look to be terrifying creatures. Whether you pet a “veggie-saurus” or go flying with E.T., they are the true definition of cinematic masterpieces worthy of celebration. However, I was today years old when @Unbreakable75 pointed out an amazing coincidence between the two movies I can’t believe I didn’t realize before:

Happy anniversary to two Steven Spielberg classics, both released on June 11th... ET in 1982 and Jurassic Park in 1993! 📽️🍿🎉

Wow! June 11th was a powerful date for these two movies that both scored huge at the box office. While E.T. was able to surpass Star Wars as the highest-grossing movie of all time , Jurassic Park broke that record 11 years later. It proves that audiences had faith that Steven Spielberg would deliver another winner with its realistically looking prehistoric animals.

Considering dinosaurs have proven throughout their franchise to eat humans in a matter of seconds, I don’t think our favorite alien would be able to match up against them. However, @VideoKassette79 shared a fan-made poster of what a mashup of the two movies would look like:

ET x Jurassic Park Poster by @favitron pic.twitter.com/wvXJd1dFU8June 11, 2025

Yes, the idea of E.T. in the world of dinosaurs would certainly have us “over the moon.” But it does give me some insight that the lost alien would be able to escape the dinosaurs’ toothy wrath with Elliot as long as they at least fly away from the T-Rexes. Velociraptors, however, would be another story.

With two of the Oscar-winning sci-fi classics having anniversaries, @tutbeemer suggested how to celebrate:

Hell of a double feature for me tonight!

As so many great double features like Barbenheimer have done well with their same-day releases, why not? Although, what combo name would work for the two Spielberg flicks? E.T.-rassic Park? Jurassic Terrestrial?

Even though E.T. and Jurassic Park are two different movies by the same director, the lovable alien actually “phoned home” on the dino franchise. If you remember in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, there was an emotional scene inspired by E.T. with the fiery doom behind the brachiosaur looking like the lovable alien’s glowing heart. The movie sequel also had more awesome E.T. Easter eggs , like the toy of the doll making its way there, as well as the neighborhood where the sci-fi fantasy was filmed. These eye-popping Easter eggs are a great nod to the talented director and show that his movies all have a place in the same cinematic universe.