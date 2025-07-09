The Strange Story Behind Why So Many Jurassic Park Franchise Fans Keep Searching, ‘Does Scarlett Johansson Turn Into A Dinosaur?’

Jurassic World Rebirth is about a group of researchers who embark on an expedition to a remote part of the world where dinosaurs exist in order to obtain organic material for medical research. However, one particular fake trailer on the internet may have you thinking otherwise. A viral video that started circulating online set up a much different premise for the film and has fans searching a specific question about Scarlett Johansson. Now, she and fellow recently Rebirth cast member Jonathan Bailey are weighing in.

What Happens In The Viral Jurassic World: Rebirth Fake Trailer?

Towards the end of 2024, a certain internet video started circulating, and it was touted as the leaked trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth. The video in question looked like it was filmed secretly in a movie theater or screening room, and the audio was muffled with audience murmurs to sound like a secret recording. However, the actual video showed an AI version of a trailer that had Johansson’s Zora Bennett character slowly turning into a dinosaur, with the trailer ending with the character completely evolving into a velociraptor with a blonde ponytail.

Said video is absolutely hilarious, because it’s inconceivable that someone would actually believe that the plot of Jurassic World: Rebirth actually involved one of the highest grossing movie stars in the world turning into a dinosaur. Fans seemed to think it was hilarious as well, which is why it started circulating. While I personally can’t imagine someone possibly thinking this was real, I guess the fake “secret movie theater recording” element of the video fooled some people, because it led to quite a few wild Google searches.

Scarlett Johansson And Jonathan Bailey’s Reaction To The Video

In a recent interview with Wired, Johansson and Bailey did an “autocomplete” interview where they answered fans' most searched questions about them on Google. Funny enough, one of the searches was, "Does Scarlett Johansson turn into a dinosaur?" That was a clear reference to the fake AI trailer that was circulating last year. The question elicited a laugh from both of the actors, and Bailey remembered why people could be Googling this question. He said (via Instagram):

We talked about this. There was like a terrible AI version of a trailer that came out…but it had a dinosaur with Scarlett’s ponytail.

He could barely finish describing the video without laughing, and the interviewer shared a screenshot of the ponytailed dinosaur for reference that made the whole discussion funnier. Johansson had a good sense of humor about it too, as she said:

I actually turn into a dinosaur, not in this film, not, but like, at some point in the evening.

The dangers of AI, especially when it comes to creative material has been stressed by the film industry. However, this particular case is so preposterous that it's hard not to laugh about it. As someone who has seen Jurassic World Rebirth, I can assure fans that Johansson does not in fact turn into a dinosaur but collects data from them while she fights for her own survival. The video is still a hilarious, inside internet joke to catch on, and it's even funnier that people had to Google it just to make sure.

You can see the non-AI, actual final cut of Jurassic World Rebirth now, as the film is currently playing in theaters nationwide. It’s a huge spectacle made for the theatrical experience, whether you see it in 3D, 4DX, or standard, so make sure to check it out while you can. More information on other big summer films heading to cinemas this year in available on the 2025 movie release schedule. Fans can also stream the other Jurassic films now using a Peacock subscription.