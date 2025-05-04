Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey And More Keep Hyping Jurassic World Rebirth’s Similarities To Steven Spielberg’s Original, And I’m Pumped

If you're a fan of the original Jurassic Park trilogy and have felt underwhelmed by the recent dinosaur flicks, the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth might be the revival you’ve been waiting for. With a fresh cast, new creative direction, and a heavy dose of Spielberg nostalgia, the 2025 movie schedule release is meant to suggest one big thing: this isn’t just another sequel. It’s a return to form. With that, cast members Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey are among those hyping the flick, and I'm getting excited!

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, along with screenwriter David Koepp, offered exciting insights while speaking with Empire Magazine. The group conveyed how Rebirth is intentionally echoing the tone, style and thrills of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic. Johansson told the outlet:

It hearkens back to the first one. It has a lot of good jump-scares, and the stakes are high.

Scarlett Johansson has openly shared her deep childhood obsession with Jurassic Park, giving her opinion considerable weight. Her description of the series reflects the grounded, suspense-filled storytelling that fans like me have been longing for since the original raptor-and-jeep days.

Bailey, best known for Bridgerton and quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s go-to leading men, echoed her sentiments. According to him:

It really does feel that it’s welcoming people to really celebrate the original film.

And that’s no accident. From the jungle-drenched setting to a more restrained use of CGI, Rebirth seems almost meticulously scientifically engineered to tap into the awe and fear that defined the first installments.

That back-to-nature approach isn’t accidental. David Koepp, who penned both Jurassic Park and The Lost World, is back on scripting duties. Since he was announced to be returning, Koepp has been clear about the film’s mission, and he really emphasized it during this latest interview:

We wanted to recapture the idea that we are in the dinosaurs’ environment. The last few movies were exploring the idea of, ‘Hey, what would it be like if they were in our environment?’ They did that very well, and now we wanted to explore how it felt to go back to theirs.

That shift in setting and tone has me, a hardcore fan, buzzing!. The last few entries in the franchise leaned heavily into action movie spectacle, sometimes at the expense of the slow-burn suspense that made Spielberg’s original installment (which is one of the best '90s movies) so unforgettable. By taking the story back to a remote, dinosaur-dominated island, Rebirth isn’t just pushing reset, it’s digging back into the DNA of what made this franchise great in the first place.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More on Jurassic World Rebirth (Image credit: Universal Pictures) Little Girls Love Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson Admits Her Experiences With Marvel Fans 100% Impacted Her Pitch To Star In A Jurassic Park Movie.

In short, this marks a distinct tonal shift. Gone are the urban chase sequences and sci-fi mega-facilities. In their place? Thick jungle, looming suspense, and a return to the primal fear of being prey. If you’ve been longing for the sense of scale and danger that defined Spielberg’s original, the next installment is shaping up to deliver the goods.

Want more proof this reboot is rooted in reverence? This isn’t the first time Koepp has compared Jurassic World Rebirth to Spielberg’s OG flick, doubling down on the idea that this isn’t just a new chapter, it’s a spiritual sequel.

Jurassic World Rebirth stomps into cinemas on July 2. If the buzz is right, we’re finally getting the follow-up fans have been waiting for, one that knows exactly where it came from and why that matters. In the meantime, you can rent or buy the original three Jurassic Park films as well as the World trilogy on Prime Video.