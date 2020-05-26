Watch Justice League’s Cyborg Actor Get Emotional About The Snyder Cut Happening

Leave a Comment
It’s been an emotional week for the Snyder Cut movement, finally getting vindication at the announcement that the Snyder Cut is indeed happening and will premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2021.
Several actors involved in the original Justice League have come forward in support of the Snyder Cut, including Henry Cavill who appeared with his famous mustache at Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel watch party. Now Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, has released a video on social media, voicing his support and getting choked up in the process. Here’s what he had to say:
While Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and now Ray Fisher have come out in support of the Snyder Cut, it’s also been reported that they will not be returning for reshoots of any kind. Which is a bit of a bummer, consider Ray Fisher’s Cyborg was only just getting started when he appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.
Back in 2014, it was confirmed Cyborg would get his own solo movie but following the poor reception for Justice League, nothing has come of that standalone movie as of yet. Cyborg spoke briefly on the delay in 2018, saying the movie could be expensive to make due to extensive CGI. While it would have been great to see more of the character in his own movie, it’s likely the Cyborg movie has been all together shelved.
Despite the possibility that Ray Fisher might not return as Cyborg, that hasn’t stopped him from being a supporter of the Snyder Cut. Back in April of this year, before we got the official announcement, Ray Fisher encouraged Snyder Cut fans that the Snyder Cut does exist and to ignore the trolls who might say the contrary.
With the massive support behind the Snyder Cut, speculation has mounted that the momentum could reinvigorate the potential for Justice League 2, a standalone Cyborg movie, or Man of Steel 2. Of course, all of that should be taken with a grain of salt. As of now, all we’ve been told is we’re getting Zack Snyder’s cut of the Justice League.
Still, as Ray Fisher showed in his recent video above, all of this has been a long, emotional journey for some. Some Snyder Cut fans have gone as far as to destroy their copies of Justice League which they colorfully call “Josstice League,” after Joss Whedon who replaced Zack Snyder after he left the production for personal reasons.
Now that the Snyder Cut will be released, David Ayer, director of Suicide Squad, has spoke up more about his cut of Suicide Squad, saying he would like to get his own director’s cut. However, David Ayer made it clear it’s not likely that would happen. At the same time, that’s what a lot of people said about the Snyder Cut. So, you never know.