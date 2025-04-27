Superman’s Jimmy Olsen Actor Was Asked What He Brought To The Role, And His Answer Was So On Brand

News
By published

My hopes are sky-high for Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen.

Gideon Gemstone in blazer and shirt The Righteous Gemstones Season 4
(Image credit: HBO)

Every so often, all the proper stars (in space) align for the proper stars (in Hollywood) to fill roles they were seemingly born to play. In the case of Psych vet and current Righteous Gemstones co-star Skyler Gisondo, many fans have long agreed that Clark Kent’s good-natured buddy Jimmy Olsen is the perfecto part for the ginger-headed talent. Thankfully, James Gunn shared that viewpoint and cast the 28-year-old for the upcoming DCU blockbuster Superman.

James Gunn Superman Quick Facts

Superman and Lois Lane kissing in the air in Superman 2025 movie

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Release Date: July 11, 2025
Directed By: James Gunn
Written By: James Gunn
Starring: David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo
Rating: TBA
Runtime: 140 minutes (reportedly)

With just a pair of dialogue-light previews — the Krypto-heavy second promo was basically the first trailer with a longer lead-in — Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen has yet to get any time in the spotlight ahead of the movie’s summer release. Thankfully, the DC Studios Showcase podcast sat down with him to ask about his personal Superman fandom, and as well as playing the beloved role of the Daily Planet photographer.

After first addressing the hilarious backstory behind West Side Story and Happy Gilmore being his two most-watched VHS tapes as a kid, Gisondo provided quite the on-brand answer when asked what he brought to the role:

I don’t know, hopefully something good. I haven’t seen it yet. I brought my best, I brought my very best effort, and I hope it sufficed.

It's an on-brand answer because Skyler Gisondo doesn't seem to have an egotistical bone in his body, despite being a scene-stealing joy in essentially every project he's been in, from playing Jennifer Lawrence's little brother on The Bill Engvall Show to equaling the greatness of Timothy Olyphant, Drew Barrymore and Liv Hewson on Santa Clarita Diet. So if even he's saying he brought his best effort, then this may very well be the all-time greatest Jimmy Olsen anyone has ever seen or heard.

(I'm not sure any live-action version could ever top the character's run in Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber's stellar 2019-2020 maxiseries Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen. But that's neither here nor there.)

Skyler Gisondo humbly addressed the ongoing fan campaigns for him to be chosen as the DCU's Jimmy Olsen, and how it turned into a legitimate reality as soon as James Gunn was involved and showed off his own support. As he put it:

It was one of those cases, where people were showing during the casting process — people online were like, ‘Skyler should be Jimmy.’ Because [of] the freckles, and I kind of look like him. So it’s one of these incredibly rare instances where it felt like it was lining up in this incredible way, and James said that from the very beginning. He was just like, ‘You’re Jimmy, man! You’re it!’

It has to feel good for an actor to hear that kind of unwavering support from a respected filmmaker, especially when it involves what could easily become the biggest upcoming 2025 movie of them all, and possibly even the biggest upcoming superhero movie until Avengers: Doomsday lands in 2026. But you know what the Avengers don't have? Jimmy flippin' Olsen.

Gisondo seemingly chalks it up to fate that his exact vibe was what Gunn & Co. were seeking with Superman's Jimmy, saying:

So it just worked in this wonderful kind of way, where I guess, whatever they were looking for, that was the kind of vibe I was bringing to the table. Yeah, so I didn’t have to — it didn’t require too much of me, I guess.

As it goes, the actor is undercutting the very things that makes him so enjoyable: he's Skyler Gisondo. So if Jimmy Olsen didn't require him to stray too far from his natural comfort zone, that just means the photog will instantly become one of the warmest and most comforting characters in the entire DCU.

Anybody who wants to check out Gisondo in his finest forms just needs either / both a Max subscription for The Righteous Gemstones and / or a Netflix subscription for Santa Clarita Diet. No disappointments to be had with either, save for the fact that neither will last forever.

Nick Venable
Nick Venable
Assistant Managing Editor

Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper.  Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about superman

Nicholas Hoult And Rachel Brosnahan Were Mesmerized The First Time They Saw David Corenswet As Superman, But They Forgot One Obvious Truth

I Watched Christopher Reeve's Superman For The First Time, And There's One Scene That's Driving Me Crazy

The Conners EP Reveals One Moment From The Series Finale That Was A ‘Surprise’ To The Crew, And Now I Love The Ending Even More
See more latest
Most Popular
Becky kissing Dan&#039;s cheek in final moments of The Conners series finale
The Conners EP Reveals One Moment From The Series Finale That Was A ‘Surprise’ To The Crew, And Now I Love The Ending Even More
Halle Berry on the Drew Barrymore Show and Monica Lewinsky on Call Her Daddy.
Monica Lewinsky Had A Hilarious Comment After Halle Berry Thanked Fans For Saying She's So 'Fine' And Maybe The Most Rapped About Woman In History
American Idol Season 23: Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.
American Idol Just Made Some Major Cuts, And I’m Not Surprised To Hear Carrie Underwood Had A Tougher Time With It
Rupert Grint speaks on the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special
‘Better Be Gryffindor!!’ Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Shared A Photo Of His New Baby Girl, And Fans Are Loving It
Starring, from left to right: Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear; Scott Patterson as Harry &#039;Sully&#039; Sullivan; Morgan Kohan as Maggie; Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones; and Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear.
How To Watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Online And Stream Every Episode From Anywhere
Mavournee Hazel&#039;s Blue examining evidence in makeshift lab in NCIS: Sydney
NCIS: Sydney’s Season 2 Finale Ended With A Mysterious Bluebird Twist, And I’m Intrigued By The Showrunner’s Tease About What This Means For Season 3
Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy
Even Shawn Levy Sounds Like He's Geeking Out Over Ryan Gosling Joining The Star Wars Universe
Kanye West on Piers Morgan Uncensored
As Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Shop At Sex Store Together, An Insider Claims She’ll Only Stay Married To Him On One Condition
Eminem throwing a hoodie on in a scene from 8 Mile&#039;s trailer.
8 Mile’s Kim Basinger Shared Lovely Thoughts About Working With Eminem, But I Just Can't Get Over The F-Bomb Related Script Request She Had: ‘F–king Pancakes’
From left to right Hermione and Harry looking concerned in the third Harry Potter movie. There&#039;s a knight standing behind them in the portrait.
A New Report Reveals How Much Every Episode Of Harry Potter TV Show Could Cost, And The Number Is Staggering