Could Disneyland Be Closer To Opening In California Than We Thought?

California broke its reopening plan into four phases, though Phase 1 was essentially total lockdown and Phase 4 is complete reopening. The question was whether theme parks would be able to open during Phase 3, when "higher risk" businesses would be allowed to open with some modifications for safety, or if the parks would need to wait until Phase 4, when large crowds would be able to gather as they once did. State officials recently confirmed to the Orange County Register that Disneyland and other California theme parks will all qualify under Phase 3 assuming they take the proper precautions.