Disney’s Mulan: A Complete Cast List

We were supposed to see the live-action version of Mulan back in April, but a little thing about movies theaters closing down almost completely around the world put a bit of a delay in that. However, the movie has been reset to be released in July, and from all appearances at this moment, it looks like that date is going to stick. This is great news for those looking forward to the movie as the trailers that were previously released made the remake look exciting. The remake appears to be the Disney movie that we know, but with a handful of changes that also make Mulan look like something new and different.