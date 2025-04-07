This Side-By-Side Comparison Of Lilo & Stitch Animated And Live Action Are Almost Identical, And I Kind Of Feel Like That's The Problem

Many Live-action Disney remakes have proven to be memorable successes due to their star power and bringing something new to the table. 101 Dalmatians had Glenn Close give one of her best performances as Cruella De Vil, Maleficent gave us a reimagining of the iconic Disney villain , and The Jungle Book blended live action sequences with CGI elements. The Lilo & Stitch live action remake , on the other hand, looks almost identical to the original, and I feel like that’s kind of the problem.

The live action Lilo & Stitch's trailer does show an absolutely freaking adorable Stitch in his CGI form . However, everything else I’m seeing appears to look like a replication of the original Walt Disney Animation Studios feature . If you want more proof of what I’m talking about, ET’s Instagram video showed a “spot-on comparison” between the original and upcoming live action Disney remake . I have to say, their identical resemblance feels like an issue here:

Other than the character of David not being burnt in cinders like in the 2002 film (which can be streamed with your Disney+ subscription ), the scene where Lilo introduces Stitch looks almost like a shot-by-shot remake. Instagram users gave their opinions that the preview looks “copied and pasted” from the OG film and the lack of originality, and I agree. Sure, I've seen almost identical foreign horror films like Funny Games or REC that I enjoyed. Filled with an American cast, the horror remakes were a hit with U.S. audiences for staying true to the original vision while adapting to a different culture.

With the original Lilo & Stitch already proven to be memorable to American audiences the first time around, I don’t get vibes that the 2025 movie release is deliver anything fresh or unique other than a live-action cast . Looking back on the Disney animated flick over 20 years later, Lilo & Stitch was a standout for authentically capturing Hawaiian culture and introducing one of the best unlikely friendships between a lonely girl and a blue alien.

Not to mention, the animation was fantastically distinctive like when Stitch surfs for the first time with Nani and Lilo. The giant wave surrounding the “Ohana” clan filled with a foamy sea-green blue created a sense of realism and beauty. Seeing that scene in the trailer didn’t give me that same astonishment. If we’re going to get a replica of the animated sci-fi comedy, we’re just watching the same thing all over again in a live-action format.

Recent live-action Disney remakes have become standouts due to bringing something different to a previously told story. For example, the Aladdin remake added a new song for Jasmine and expanded her role as a leader compared to simply being a love interest to the main character. The Mulan remake was also an improvement over the original by stripping away the songs and love interest angle, focusing instead on the warrior character coming into her own identity. And what worked well with The Little Mermaid remake came from developing the love story between Ariel and Eric as well as bringing diversity and inclusion in the casting of the lovable mermaid.

Based on the side-by-side comparison of the Lilo & Stitch remake, I feel like that’s going to be a problem if that's how the entire movie is going to be. With nothing new to bring to the upcoming movie other than a live-action treatment, it risks feeling like a reenactment than a reimagining. Maybe once the Disney flick hits theaters on May 23, I'll feel differently.