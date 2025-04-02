How To Train Your Dragon Has Screened, And The First Reactions Are Over The Moon: 'Everything A Live Action Remake Should Be'

That's high praise!

Toothless and Hiccup in How To Train Your Dragon 2025
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

With Disney’s live-action remakes having been a key linchpin in the studio’s output of theatrical offerings for more than a decade, Universal Pictures is now getting in on that kind of cinematic action with How to Train Your Dragon. This remake of the same-named 2010 animated movie, which was adapted from the 2003 novel written by Cressida Cowell, is still a few months away from hitting the 2025 movies schedule, but attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas were treated to a special screening of it today. The first reactions have come in, and it sounds like this new take on How to Train Your Dragon ranks as one of the better live-action remakes of a popular animated movie.

Starting off, CinemaBlend’s own Jessica Rawden praised How to Train Your Dragon for checking off the categories that make a remake like this worthwhile, as well as advocated for people to see it in a theater:

Just saw the premiere of How To Train Your Dragon and it’s everything a live action remake should be: Funny, emotional, and sentimental —yet epic in scope. I’d highly recommend your first time flying with Toothless be on as big of a screen as possible.

Directed by Dean DeBlois, who also helmed 2010’s How to Train Your Dragon, this remake is following in the footsteps of Disney flicks like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin by closely following the original story rather than taking major creative liberties along the lines of Mulan. Evidently the end result paid off, with Daniel Baptista from The Movie Podcast describing How to Train Your Dragon as a visual delight:

#HowToTrainYourDragon is a GORGEOUS reimagining of one of the most beloved animated films of all time. Full of heart, it takes everything that made the original so special and soars to new heights with BREATHTAKING visuals and a spectacular story for a whole new generation.

Mama’s Geeky Tess Smith was similarly impressed, as the performances from the actors and the way the dragons looked, among other things, was enough to get an emotional response out of her:

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) has all the charm of the original enhanced into something I never thought it could accomplish. The cast is incredible & the dragons adorable. I lost count of how many times I cried. This is something truly fantastic. #HTTYD #HowToTrainYourDragon

Gizmodo and io9’s Germain Lussier also mentioned how the new How to Train Your Dragon does a tremendous job of replicating the vibe of its animated predecessor, although he wasn’t as taken by the new material thrown in:

The live-action #HowToTrainYourDragon captures the magic of the original in almost every way. All the big moments are there, all the heart and excitement too. Wonderful performances all around. My only gripe is the new stuff, while good and subtle, never elevates things enough.

Eric Goldman said that while How to Train Your Dragon isn’t exactly a game-changer in the realm of live-action remakes, he still had a terrific time watching it:

How to Train Your Dragon won’t overcome those who are staunchly against remaking animation as live-action, but ultimately, it’s a great story once more very well told. It didn’t reinvent anything yet unlike, say, Lion King 2019, it still has heart and I still cried.

Finally, Cinelinx’s Jordan Maison admitted that he wasn’t initially sold on How to Train Your Dragon getting the live-action treatment, he was pleased with the product that was delivered:

#HowToTrainYourDragon was, simply, incredible. The flight scenes were awe-inspiring, that action was dynamic/riveting, and it retains all the heart and humor along the way. Wasn’t exactly sold on this live-action remake before, but I’m blown away. #CinemaCon

These are just some of the reactions for How to Train Your Dragon that have come out of CinemaCon, so feel free to scour X and other social media platform for more thoughts. Overall, while it won’t necessarily exceed the quality of the original How to Train Your Dragon movie, it sounds like the remake makes for an entertaining theatrical experience. The new movie’s cast includes Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison and Gerard Butler, who’s reprising Stoick the Vast

The public will get to judge How to Train Your Dragon for themselves when it’s released on June 13. At some point we can also expect it to become streamable with a Peacock subscription, but clearly this blockbuster is worthy of checking out on the silver screen first.

