'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Cast & Director Interviews

Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, director Dean Fleischer Camp and producer Jonathan Eirich sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss the making of Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" live-action remake. We chat about how they connected with the original film, Tia Carrere returning in a new role, the stories behind some of the movie's returning (and missing) characters and more.

Video Chapters

00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:10 - Tia Carrere Talks Returning To ‘Lilo & Stitch’ In A New Role & Passing On Wisdom To Sydney Agudong

00:01:33 - ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Filmmakers On Bringing More Hawaiian Authenticity To The Remake

00:02:21 - Zach Galifianakis On Why His Jumba Doesn’t Have An Accent

00:03:18 - Ice Cream Guy Is Back, But Gantu Is Not. ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Filmmakers Explain

00:05:17 - Maia Kealoha And Sydney Agudong On Their Favorite Scene To Adapt Into Live Action

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

00:06:21 - The Great Chris Sanders Returns As Stitch

00:08:23 - Zach Galifianakis & Billy Magnussen On Their Connection To The Original ‘Lilo & Stitch’

00:09:26 - Maia Kealoha Talks Teaching Stitch To Hula

00:10:16 - Outro