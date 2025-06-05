'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Cast & Director Interviews
Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, director Dean Fleischer Camp and producer Jonathan Eirich sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss the making of Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" live-action remake. We chat about how they connected with the original film, Tia Carrere returning in a new role, the stories behind some of the movie's returning (and missing) characters and more.
Video Chapters
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:10 - Tia Carrere Talks Returning To ‘Lilo & Stitch’ In A New Role & Passing On Wisdom To Sydney Agudong
00:01:33 - ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Filmmakers On Bringing More Hawaiian Authenticity To The Remake
00:02:21 - Zach Galifianakis On Why His Jumba Doesn’t Have An Accent
00:03:18 - Ice Cream Guy Is Back, But Gantu Is Not. ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Filmmakers Explain
00:05:17 - Maia Kealoha And Sydney Agudong On Their Favorite Scene To Adapt Into Live Action
00:06:21 - The Great Chris Sanders Returns As Stitch
00:08:23 - Zach Galifianakis & Billy Magnussen On Their Connection To The Original ‘Lilo & Stitch’
00:09:26 - Maia Kealoha Talks Teaching Stitch To Hula
00:10:16 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
