Universal Studios' New Guidelines And Restrictions Detailed as Orlando Parks Open

Right now buying a ticket for this Friday, the first day Universal Orlando will open to the general public, is still possible, which means that even with the park opening to a limited capacity, not all tickets have been sold. This is likely because, a resort like Universal Orlando Resort sees a lot of guests from outside the area, and those are the guests least likely to make the trip right now. Eyes will be on Universal Orlando this weekend to see just how well the opening goes as other theme parks get ready to open as well. Walt Disney World is set to open its first parks on July 11.