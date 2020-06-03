The Snyder Cut’s Darkseid Actor Reveals How He Played The Iconic Villain In Justice League

Leave a Comment
After years of campaigning and crowdfunding, The Snyder Cut of Justice League is finally becoming a reality. HBO Max is giving Zack Snyder millions to complete his original vision for the blockbuster, which ended up being severely altered after he departed the project due to a family tragedy. Snyder was trying to do a ton of world-building with Justice League, most of which ended up on the cutting room floor. This includes the introduction of Darkseid, and now the actor who played Darkseid has spoken to what it was like playing the villain.
Justice League's theatrical cut didn't include Darkseid, but actor Ray Porter did work on voicing and playing the character with Zack Snyder on the blockbuster's set. The villain's role remains a mystery until the Snyder Cut hits HBO Max in 2021, but he recently spoke to his process as an actor, saying:
I went through a few different vocal gymnastics trying to figure out the voice. I will admit I didn’t know the character incredibly well right up to the point of being cast…It was never something I was incredibly aware of…so I didn’t know all of the canon. Fortunately, I happened to be on a set with people like Zack and Chris [Terrio]…I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who understands all of the weird concatenations of that canon better than those people. So there was always that steady information.
How intriguing. While Ray Porter wasn't a comic book aficionado while playing Darkseid in Justice League, it looks like he had enough support to properly do the job. It just took some time for him to find the villain's voice. Luckily, we'll finally hear and see Darkseid once the Snyder Cut finally becomes available for streaming.
Ray Porter's comments to the Lightcast podcast help peel back the curtain on Justice League's production, particularly when Zack Snyder still had control over the movie's contents. Zack Snyder had a give-film narrative in mind, with Justice League meant to do a bunch of world building. Darkseid was one of the many big concepts that Snyder was working with, although the villain would eventually be cut from the movie's theatrical cut.
Darkseid is essentially the DC equivalent of Thanos, and has often served as the ultimate villain for the Justice League in comics, cartoons, and video games. Justice League's main villain was Ciarán Hinds' Steppenwolf, a servant of Darkseid whose CGI left much to be desired in the movie's theatrical cut. Steppenwolf was actually seeking out the Mother Boxes in order to gain power and dominion over his master, so Darkseid's appearance in the DCEU seemed inevitable.
Unfortunately, Justice League was a box office and critical disappointment, and Zack Snyder's plans for the DCEU seemed to come to a screeching halt. But it should be interesting to see how well the Snyder Cut is received, and if that inspires Warner Bros. to change the future of the shared universe. Only time will tell.
